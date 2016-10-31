Generix Group : Q2 Revenue 2016/2017: +5%

Paris, October 31, 2016 - Generix Group, Industrial, Logistical and Retail

Ecosystems provider with leading Collaborative Software Solutions, issued today

+-----------------------------+----------------------------+

|Quarter ended |6 months ended |

|September 30 Change|September 30 Change|

+-------------------+------+ +------+ |

|Unaudited (K?) |2016 |2015 |2016 |2015 |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|Licenses |1 184 |988 20% |2 096 |1 682 25% |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|Maintenance |4 267 |4 478 -5% |8 696 |8 776 -1% |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|SaaS |5 373 |4 101 31% |10 588|7 992 32% |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|Software revenues |10 824|9 567 13% |21 380|18 450 16% |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|Consulting Services|3 909 |4 472 -13% |8 224 |8 811 -7% |

+-------------------+------+----------------------+------+---------------------+

|Revenues |14 733|14 039 5% |29 604|27 261 9% |

With ?14.7m in revenue, the group recorded 5% growth in the past quarter which

is mainly driven by:



* The SaaS, owing to the rate of new contracts being signed on last fiscal

year, generating a 31% revenue growth for the quarter;

* The loyalty of the installed (License-based) base brought a growth of 20% in

license sales.

The decrease in revenue of Consulting & Services should be considered in light

of the fact that the strong level of activity during the same period of the

previous exercise was due to the signature of two very important SaaS contracts.



The recurring revenue from software activities (Maintenance & SaaS) represents

New SaaS contracts Q2 2016/2017: ?1.9 M







+-------------------------------+--------------------------------+

|Quarter ended |6 months ended |

|September 30 Var. Q2 |September 30 Var. |

+-------------+-----+ 2016 vs +-----+ 2016 vs |

|Unaudited |2016 |2015 2014 Q2 2015 |2016 |2015 2014 2015 |

|(K?) | | | | |

+-------------+-----+-------------------------+-----+--------------------------+

|New SaaS | | | | |

|contract |1 875|1 916 1 979 -2% |5 277|15 080 4 181 -65% |

|signing | | | | |

For the last quarter, the Group recorded ?1.9m in new SaaS contracts, a stable

level compared to the same quarter in 2015/2016 and 2014/2015. The previous

fiscal period registered two very significant contracts for the first quarter

worth nearly ?12m, which explains the 65% decrease in new contracts over the

half-year.



These new SaaS contracts are spread over an average of 3.5 years, and once in

motion, they will produce an additional annual turnover of ?1.5m.







Acquisition of a stake in Sologlobe Logistiques, Inc.



The quarter was also marked by the finalization, on October 3, 2016, of the

acquisition of a 60% stake in the company Sologlobe Logistique Inc., a software

publisher specializing in Supply Chain solutions for the North American

continent and representing revenue of 6 million Canadian dollars.



A portion of this acquisition, 4.5 million euros, is being financed by medium-

***

Next press release :November 28, 2016 after closing of the stock exchange

Results for the six-month period ended 30 September 2016 of the 2016/2017

Contacts

Ludovic Luzza Stéphanie Stahr

Chief Financial Officer CM-CIC Market Solutions

Tel.: +33 (0)1 77 45 42 80 Tel.: +33 (0)1 45 96 77 83

lluzza(at)generixgroup.com stephanie.stahr(at)cmcic.com

About Generix Group



Generix Group, a publisher of collaborative software for Industry, logistic and

Commerce helps its customers to face the challenges of the digital enterprise:

facilitating buying journeys, building a digital supply chain and

dematerializing all data flows. By building differentiating services, our

mission is keeping our customers' promise to their customers.



Generix Group is present in France, Russia, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Portugal,

Benelux and now in North America as well as in more than 39 countries through

its partners. With Auchan, Carrefour, Cdiscount, DHL, Feu Vert, Gefco, Kuehne +

Nagel, Leroy Merlin, Louis Vuitton, Metro, Nestlé, Sodiaal, Unilever,. Over

5000 international clients have helped establish Generix Group as a leader in

the digital transformation of commerce.







