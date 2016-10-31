(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 14
October 31, 2016 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: ABY), the sustainable total return
company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and
environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results
for the Third Quarter 2016 prior to the opening of the market on Monday November
14(th), 2016. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website
www.atlanticayield.com.
Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold
a conference call and a webcast on the same date, at 8:30 am (New York time).
In order to access the conference call participants should dial:
+1 866 305 9104 (US) / +44 (0) 203 043 2434 (UK). A live webcast of the
conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the
website at least 15 minutes before the start in order to register for the live
webcast and to download any necessary audio software.
A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's
website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.
About Atlantica Yield
Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of
contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water
assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA
(www.atlanticayield.com).
