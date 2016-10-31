Atlantica Yield to Present Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 14

October 31, 2016 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: ABY), the sustainable total return

company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and

environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results

for the Third Quarter 2016 prior to the opening of the market on Monday November

14(th), 2016. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website

www.atlanticayield.com.







Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold

a conference call and a webcast on the same date, at 8:30 am (New York time).







In order to access the conference call participants should dial:

+1 866 305 9104 (US) / +44 (0) 203 043 2434 (UK). A live webcast of the

conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the

website at least 15 minutes before the start in order to register for the live

webcast and to download any necessary audio software.







A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's

website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.











About Atlantica Yield





Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of

contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water

assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA

(www.atlanticayield.com).



















Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations & Communication

Francisco Martinez-Davis Leire Perez

E ir(at)atlanticayield.com E ir(at)atlanticayield.com

T +44 20 3499 0465



























