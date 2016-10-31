Government Responds to the Report of the Fifth Quadrennial Commission on Judicial Compensation

Minister of Justice accepts all of the independent Commission's recommendations.
The judiciary plays a unique and fundamentally important role in Canada's democracy. Every four years, an independent three-person commission is established to inquire into the adequacy of the compensation and benefits of federally appointed judges and Federal Court prothonotaries. On June 30, 2016, the Commission submitted its report and recommendations to the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada. Today, the Minister released the Government's Response to that report, confirming that it accepts all of the Commission's recommendations. The Government will move forward in the near future to implement the recommendations, including through the introduction of the necessary amendments to the Judges Act.
"I thank the Commission members for their diligent efforts and the key role they play in protecting the independence of superior court judges and the Federal Court prothonotaries. I am pleased to accept all of the Commission's recommendations in full."
Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Canada
