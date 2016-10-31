Teachers Award Honors Educators at the Courtyard Palo Alto

Awards ceremony at the Palo Alto hotel honored teachers in support of the Cares and Shares program

(firmenpresse) - LOS ALTOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- The Courtyard Palo Alto hosted an awards ceremony honoring educators as part of its Cares and Shares program on October 13th 2016, awarding 12 teachers who have had a meaningful impact on the community. The Teachers Award honors educators who exemplify the spirit, creativity and work ethic needed to help foster learning in young minds, as well as those who demonstrate innovative thinking in curriculum creation. The ceremony was preceded by a mixer, and all proceeds from food and beverage purchases were donated to local schools administered by the Los Altos Community Foundation.

The awards gala was part of Cares and Shares, a social innovation program that supports local education, community projects and non-profits throughout Los Altos, Mountain View and Palo Alto. Donations are linked to Courtyard by Marriott hospitality services, allowing local residents to raise funds by booking rooms on holidays or weekends, attending brunches, or by booking for out-of-town visitors to Palo Alto.

The regularly donates complimentary weekend packages to various programs and local organizations to be used in silent auctions that raise funds to foster educational programs. Courtyard's Cares and Shares program has partnered with local organizations that include the Los Altos Community Foundation and the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce.

The program's mission is to promote the well-being of the community, through a commitment to childhood development, early learning and elementary school education. This year's Teachers Award was given to those who illustrate that commitment. Recipients honored this year include Melissa Powell of Almond Elementary, Patricia Hsuan of Blach Junior High, Jill Croft of Covington Elementary, Ginny Kalotihos of Egan Junior High, Vicki Lombardi of Gardner Bullis Elementary, Tiara Wirkkali of Loyola Elementary, Laurel McNeil, and Andrea Powers of Oak Avenue Elementary, Melanie De Monet of Springer Elementary, Natalie Cannon of Santa Rita Elementary, Gillian Boal Thowson of Bullis Charter School, and Penny Nolan or Pinewood School.

The Courtyard Palo Alto Los Altos offers style, comfort, and convenience in the heart of Silicon Valley. Whether traveling to the area for work, for vacation, or to visit Stanford University, guests feel at home at this iconic hotel. The newly redesigned lobby and Bistro restaurant offer a perfect destination for gathering with friends or colleagues. Rooms and suites are spacious and feature well-lit work areas and ultra-comfortable mattresses, as well as flat-screen TVs and coffee makers. Additional perks at include two picturesque outdoor courtyards with ample seating and fire pits -- great for relaxing after a busy day. The hotel's location in Los Altos, CA -- just a short drive from downtown Palo Alto and businesses including SAP, Google, and Hewlett Packard provides the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for travelers to Silicon Valley.

