OFL signs on to open letter re: Allegations of Islamophobia and anti-black racism, York Region District School Board

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- The Ontario Federation of Labour joins 141 other signatories on an open letter urging the Ministry of Education to act quickly to investigate allegations of Islamophobia and anti-black racism in the York Region District School Board.

"The signatories are asking the Ministry of Education to intervene and work with the concerned communities to ensure that the education of young people in this province is not compromised," said OFL Vice-President Ahmad Gaied. "Public confidence in the York Region District School Board must be restored as soon as possible."

All children, staff and teachers are entitled to a safe, inclusive and accepting school environment free from fear and hate.

Contacts:
National Council of Canadian Muslims
Amira Elghawaby
Communications Director
613-407-3834


Ontario Federation of Labour
Meagan Perry
Director of Communications
416-894-3456



Date: 10/31/2016 - 19:51
