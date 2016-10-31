BlackBerry Signs Agreement with Ford Motor Company for Expanded Use of BlackBerry's QNX and Security Software

Deal signifies acceleration in the Company's pivot from hardware to software and extends its position in the automotive sector where security and mobility are critical for the connected car

(firmenpresse) - WATERLOO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY)(TSX: BB), a global software leader in securing, connecting and mobilizing enterprises, announced an agreement has been signed with Ford Motor Company for expanded use of BlackBerry's QNX and security software. The deal signifies an acceleration in BlackBerry's pivot from hardware to software in support of the automaker's goal of providing connected vehicles and mobility to its customers.

"The future of the automobile is all about embedded intelligence. I believe our expertise in secure embedded software makes us the preferred technology provider to put the smart in the car," said John Chen, executive chairman and CEO at BlackBerry. "Ford is an industry leader and the opportunity to contribute our world-class technology to their products is a privilege. Ford's expanded application of our software and services illustrates the diverse and broad value we can bring to market."

As part of this agreement, BlackBerry will dedicate a team to work with Ford on expanding the use of BlackBerry's QNX Neutrino Operating System, Certicom security technology, QNX hypervisor and QNX audio processing software. The terms of the deal are confidential.

"With the success of our SYNC 3 system globally, which is based on the BlackBerry QNX operating system, we understand the importance of the connected car experience to our customers," said Raj Nair, Executive Vice President Product Development and Chief Technical Officer, Ford Motor Company. "Growing our expertise, experience and use of the BlackBerry QNX embedded software platforms will help ensure we deliver the high-quality, highly secure experience that our customers expect."

The combination of BlackBerry's expertise in security and QNX's mission-critical operating systems and software for automotive applications, allows the company to offer the most secure, trusted and reliable platform that can power every aspect of the connected car.

BlackBerry's QNX software powers more than 60 million vehicles, including the SYNC 3 Infotainment system in Ford's current models.

