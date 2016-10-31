       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Aurcana Corporation: Change of Auditor

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Aurcana Corporation ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AUN) announces that it has changed its auditors from Deloitte LLP (the "Former Auditors") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditors") effective October 7, 2016.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditors resigned as auditors of the Company effective October 7, 2016 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective October 7, 2016, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the most recently completed fiscal year (2015) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the former auditor and the successor auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and has been filed on SEDAR.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA CORPORATION

- Kevin Drover, President & CEO

Contacts:
Aurcana Corporation
Phone: (604) 331-9333
Toll Free: (866) 532-9333
(604) 633-9179 (FAX)

Gary Lindsey
Corporate Relations
Phone: (720) 273-6224
Email:



http://www.aurcana.com



Firma: Aurcana Corporation
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


