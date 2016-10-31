TerraNova Partners LP Acquires Common Shares of Inspira Financial Inc.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- TerraNova Partners LP ("TNP") announces that it has today acquired control of 10,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Inspira Financial Inc. (TSX VENTURE: LND) ("Inspira" or the "Company") at a price of $0.33 per Share through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, representing approximately 0.027% of the Shares outstanding. After giving effect to the foregoing, TNP now controls 4,074,384 Shares, which represents approximately 10.9% of the Shares outstanding.

TNP acquired the Shares for investment purposes and to engage with the Company to improve its corporate governance and disclosure practices. In the future, TNP may directly or indirectly acquire additional ownership or control of securities of the Company or dispose of such securities through the market, privately, or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions may warrant, or for any other reason.

This news release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers, which requires a report to be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR () containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters.

TNP is a limited partnership formed in Ontario with its head office located in Toronto. TNP is a private equity investment firm which invests in companies with strong growth prospects or turnaround potential.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates, please contact:

Contacts:

Krikor Shahinian

(416) 644-6000 x325



2 Bloor Street West, Suite 3400

Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2

TerraNova Partners LP

