Lundin Gold Share Capital and Voting Rights Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Lundin Gold Inc. ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: LUG)(OMX: LUG) reports the following share capital and voting rights update in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act.

As a result of the issuance of 60,000 common shares in connection with the exercise of employee stock options, as at October 31, 2016 the Company has 118,685,535 common shares with voting rights issued and outstanding.

About the Company

Lundin Gold Inc. owns the Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold project located in southeast Ecuador. FDN is one of the largest and highest grade undeveloped gold projects in the world. The Company is advancing FDN in order to realize the significant potential of this asset.

The Company believes that the value created will not only greatly benefit shareholders, but also the Government and people of Ecuador who are the Company's most important stakeholders in this project. Lundin Gold views its commitment to corporate social responsibility as a strategic advantage that enables it both to access and effectively manage business opportunities in increasingly complex environments. Lundin Gold is committed to addressing the challenge of sustainability - delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities and minimizing its environmental footprint.

Additional Information

The Company is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sweden). The information was submitted for publication at 2:30 Pacific Time on October 31, 2016.

Contacts:
Lundin Gold Inc.
Ron F. Hochstein
President and CEO
+593-2-299-6400
+1-604-806-3589

Lundin Gold Inc.
Sophia Shane
Corporate Development
+1-604-689-7842



More information:
http://www.lundingold.com



Lundin Gold Inc.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


