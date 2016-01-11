Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Exeter Resource Corporation

(firmenpresse) - SUN VALLEY, IDAHO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 57,118 common shares ("Common Shares") of Exeter Resource Corporation ("Exeter") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the American Stock Exchange for a purchase price of US$1.1482 per share.

Following the acquisition, Sun Valley exercises control and direction over an aggregate of 11,363,361 Common Shares for and on behalf of client accounts. The 11,363,361 Common Shares over which Sun Valley exercises control and direction represent approximately 12.82% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of Exeter were acquired for investment purposes. Sun Valley may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Exeter depending upon future market conditions.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED BY SUN VALLEY UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE SEE THE CONTACT INFORMATION BELOW:

Contacts:

Sun Valley Gold LLC

Linda J. Kish

Chief Legal Officer

(208) 726-2399

(208) 726-0842 (FAX)

