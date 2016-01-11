Fourth Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie(R) Awards Issues Call for Entries

New Awards Categories Focus on Innovation

(firmenpresse) - FAIRFAX, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- The Stevie® Awards has issued a call for entries for the 2017 (fourth annual) , the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The early-bird entry deadline is November 30. The final entry deadline is February 8, 2017, but late entries will be accepted through April 5 with the payment of a late fee. Complete entry details are available at .

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 22 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in seven languages -- Chinese, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay and Thai -- in the following awards category groups:

...and more

Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 19. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala banquet on June 2 in Tokyo, Japan.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Stevie winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region's most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past three years including Cisco Systems, Crocs Singapore, DHL Express, Ford China, Freelancer.com, Globe Telecom, Harvey Norman, MetLife Asia Ltd., Samsung, Singapore Airlines, Sony, Telkom Indonesia, Volkswagen Group China, and more.

Judging committees for the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are now being formed. Those interested in participating in the judging process may also apply at .

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Image Available:



Image Available:

Contact:



Maggie Gallagher



+1 703 547 8389





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3074265



PressRelease by

The Stevie Awards

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 503924

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Stevie Awards

Stadt: FAIRFAX, VA





Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease