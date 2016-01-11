       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Question & Answer Webcast to Discuss Tesla's Pending Acquisition of SolarCity

(firmenpresse) - PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/16 -- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post additional information about the pending acquisition of SolarCity after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2016, on the Tesla blog and IR website. Tesla and SolarCity management teams will also hold a 30-minute live question & answer webcast that day at 2:00pm Pacific Time (5:00pm Eastern Time) to discuss the additional information.

What: Question & Answer Webcast to Discuss Tesla's Pending Acquisition of SolarCity
When: Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Time: 2:00pm Pacific Time / 5:00pm Eastern Time
Blog:
Webcast: (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the webcast, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit .



http://www.teslamotors.com



