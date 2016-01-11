Bombardier Reveals Industrial Bank Financial Leasing as Customer who Ordered 10 CRJ900 Aircraft

- CIB Leasing expands fleet to meet growing demands in Chinese aviation industry

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that Industrial Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (also known as CIB Leasing) headquartered in Beijing, China is the previously announced unidentified customer that had placed a firm order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft. This purchase agreement was initially announced on June 20, 2016. Both parties will work closely together to explore market opportunities for regional fleet growth and network expansion.

As previously announced by Bombardier, based on the list price, the firm order for 10 CRJ900 aircraft is valued at approximately $472 million US.

About CRJ Series Aircraft

Every 10 seconds a CRJ Series regional jet takes off somewhere in the world. The CRJ Series family of aircraft has transported almost 1.6 billion passengers to become the world's most successful regional jet program -- linking people and communities like no other. The CRJ Series regional jets have revolutionized aviation with their proven efficiency, reliability and profitability. The CRJ Series aircraft family includes over 100 owners and operators in approximately 40 countries and the worldwide fleet has logged over 43.5 million flight hours.

Bombardier has booked a total of 1,902 firm orders for CRJ Series aircraft, including 428 CRJ900 aircraft.

About Industrial Bank Leasing Co., Ltd.

Industrial Bank was established in August of 1988 and is one of the first batch of joint-stock commercial bank approved by China State Council and China People's Bank. According to the banker's report on the Top 1000 banks in the world, Industrial Bank was ranked at No.32 in terms of tier 1 capital and No.33 in terms of total assets, and is among the top 50 banks worldwide. As a fully owned subsidiary of Industrial Bank, Industrial Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (CIB Leasing) was established in August 2010 and approved by the China Banking Regulatory Commission. With registered capital of 7 billion RMB, and total assets of 100 billion RMB, the company is positioned as No.5 in China's leasing Industry.

CIB Leasing is dedicated to developing its leasing business in aviation, providing professional financial leasing services to general aviation, commercial airlines as well as upstream and downstream enterprises of aviation industry (including airport infrastructure). By the end of June 2016, CIB Leasing's fleet size achieved 60 aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

