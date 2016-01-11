ANGLE plc: Notice of GM

(firmenpresse) - GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, announces that a Notice of General Meeting (GM) has been distributed to shareholders. This notice comprises a special resolution in relation to a reduced level for the disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights, as noted in the RNS of 4 October 2016.

The GM will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday 24 November 2016 at the 3 Frederick Sanger Road, Surrey Research Park, Guildford, GU2 7YD.

The Notice of GM is available on the Company's website .

ANGLE is a specialist medtech company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, China and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit:

ANGLE plc

