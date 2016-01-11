Convercent Announces First International Office Opening

Expansion to London's South Bank sends strong message of commitment to local clients, accelerates growth

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Convercent, the leading global provider of modern compliance management software, today announced the opening of its first UK-based office. The South Bank location will better serve the firm's clients that are based in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as accelerate growth in these markets. The office is located at 22 Upper Ground and will join the company's existing location in Denver.

"The opening of our new European office reflects the growth we are seeing on both sides of the Atlantic," says Keith Read, Managing Director, Europe at Convercent. "This new location is a direct response to the demand for compliance-related products and services in this region -- customers who come to Convercent wanting more than just compliance management, and trust us to help protect their companies."

"Convercent's presence in London symbolizes our growth and helps to better serve some our most loyal clients in the region," says Patrick Quinlan, CEO and co-founder of Convercent. "Offering on-site support to these clients in real-time is a game-changing level of support. Additionally, this brings our world-class compliance solution to more businesses around the globe to help further enable business to operate safety and ethically."

"Having a partner of this caliber be physically represented in Europe is a strategic move for compliance programs across the region," says Tonnis J. Poppema, Senior Director Ethics and Compliance at Lumileds Holding B.V. "What Convercent offers goes beyond technology and into one of those connections you cannot ethically operate your business without."

Convercent was founded on the observation that global organizations are managing huge compliance, legal, risk and regulatory issues on spreadsheets -- or in a dozen different disparate systems. The company designs integrated and easy-to-use software to better manage compliance despite industry or company size. The new location is at the heart the commercial district in Central London adjacent to the River Thames, which flows through the entire city.

For more information about Convercent, visit us at .

Convercent's risk-based global compliance solution enables the design, implementation and measurement of an effective compliance program. Delivering an intuitive user experience with actionable executive reporting, Convercent integrates the management of corporate compliance risks, cases, disclosures, training and policies. With hundreds of customers in more than 130 countries -- including Philip Morris International, CH2M Hill and Under Armour -- Convercent's award-winning GRC solution safeguards the financial and reputational health of your company. Convercent is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Tola Capital, Azure Capital, Mantucket Capital, and Rho Capital Partners. Convercent is based in Denver, Colorado with an office in London.

