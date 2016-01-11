Advantest Launches Versatile T2000 AiR System for Low-Volume Testing of Highly Integrated Modules and System-in-Package (SiP) Devices

Compact, Air-Cooled System Provides One-Stop Test Coverage for a Wide Range of IoT Electronics

(firmenpresse) - TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has begun taking orders for its new T2000 AiR system, a compact, air-cooled system optimized for low-cost testing in R&D and high-mix, low-volume production. Shipments to customers are expected to begin in the first quarter of calendar year 2017.

Global market demand continues to grow for smartphones and other mobile electronic devices as well as consumer and enterprise services offered over the internet. This trend is driving increased production of complex semiconductor devices and modules that integrate MCUs and application processors to perform multiple functions, including telecommunications, power management and sensing.

Advantest's new T2000 AiR offers broad test coverage for these diverse modules and system-in- package (SiP) devices. With its modular architecture providing maximum flexibility, the tester can be configured with up to six discrete air-cooled measurement modules. This enables single-system test coverage for a wide array of highly integrated, multi-functional devices. Designed to perform digital functions and SCAN testing over as many as 512 channels in parallel, the system can test high-voltage devices up to 2,000 volts, high-precision DC converters, automotive DC devices, mixed-signal ICs with bandwidths up to 100 MHz, RF communication chips and CMOS image sensors.

The new tester can be integrated with the M48xx series of handlers to create a highly efficient, zero-footprint test cell solution, which Advantest refers to as its Integrated Zero Test Station. Because the T2000 AiR does not require water cooling, it can be installed anywhere. Additionally, the system's software environment is fully compatible with the highly scalable T2000 series, making it capable of conducting massively parallel testing and facilitating smooth production ramps to help customers reduce their newest products' time to market.

"With the new T2000 AiR, we continue to extend the capabilities of our established T2000 platform to serve the testing needs of IDMs, foundries and fabless semiconductor companies making IoT-enabled devices," said Masayuki Suzuki, senior vice president of the SoC Test Business Group at Advantest.

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at .

