Eastman Chemical Company Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $400 Million in Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Eastman Chemical Company Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $400 Million in

Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities





KINGSPORT, Tenn., October 31, 2016 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today

announced that it has commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase

for cash, subject to each Tender Cap specified in the table below, up to

$400,000,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount")

of the specified series of its outstanding debt securities listed in the table

below (collectively, the "Notes"). A comprehensive description of the terms of

the Tender Offer is included in Eastman's Offer to Purchase, dated October

31, 2016 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The amounts of each series of Notes that

are purchased will be determined in accordance with the acceptance priority

levels specified in the table below and on the cover page of the Offer to

Purchase in the column entitled "Acceptance Priority Level" (the "Acceptance

Priority Level"), with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level.



Early

Tender

Premium

Reference (per Fixed

Principal Acceptance U.S. Bloomberg $1,000 Spread

CUSIP Amount Tender Priority Treasury Reference principal (basis

Title of Security Number Outstanding Cap(1) Level Security Page(2) amount) points)



7 5/8% Debentures due 277432 $53,901,000 $10,000,000 1 1.5% due PX1 $30 +90



2024............ AC4 08/15/26



7.60% Debentures due 277432 $223,396,000 $50,000,000 2 1.5% due PX1 $30 +110

2027............. AD2 08/15/26



7 1/4% Debentures due 277432 $244,421,000 $50,000,000 3 1.5% due PX1 $30 +85

2024............ AB6 08/15/26



4.5% Notes due 277432 $250,000,000 $50,000,000 4 1.25% PX1 $30 +80

2021......................... AK6 due

10/31/21



3.6% Notes due 277432 $900,000,000 $150,000,000 5 1.25% PX1 $30 +100

2022......................... AN0 due

10/31/21



3.80% Notes due 277432 $800,000,000 $100,000,000 6 1.5% due PX1 $30 +115

2025....................... AR1 08/15/26



_________________

(1) The Tender Cap for each series represents the maximum aggregate principal

amount of Notes of such series that will be purchased in the Tender Offer.

(2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager for the

Tender Offer will quote the bid-side prices of the applicable U.S. Treasury

Security at the Tender Offer Price Determination Date.

The Tender Offer is being made upon, and is subject to, the terms and conditions

set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal. The

Tender Offer will expire at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day

on November 29, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by Eastman (the

"Expiration Date"). Tenders of Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to

5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2016, but may not be withdrawn

thereafter except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal

rights are required by law.



The consideration paid in the Tender Offer for Notes that are validly tendered

and accepted for purchase will be determined in accordance with standard market

practice as described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable

fixed spread specified in the table above over the yield to maturity of the

applicable U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above and in the Offer

to Purchase (the "Total Consideration"). Holders of Notes that are validly

tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on

November 14, 2016 (the "Early Tender Date") and accepted for purchase will

receive the applicable Total Consideration per $1,000 principal amount of such

Notes, which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount

of the Notes (the "Early Tender Premium"). Holders of Notes that are validly

tendered following the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date

and are accepted for purchase will only receive the applicable "Tender Offer

Consideration" per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, which is equal to the

applicable Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium. The Total

Consideration will be determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on November

15, 2016 unless extended by Eastman (the "Tender Offer Price Determination

Date").



Payment for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from and

including the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant series of

Notes up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date for such Notes

accepted for purchase. The settlement date for Notes that are validly tendered

on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be

November 21, 2016, four business days following the Tender Offer Price

Determination Date (the "Early Settlement Date"). The settlement date for the

Notes that are tendered following the Early Tender Date but on or prior to the

Expiration Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be November 30, 2016,

one business day following the Expiration Date (the "Final Settlement Date"),

assuming the Maximum Tender Amount is not purchased on the Early Settlement Date

and subject to the Tender Caps.



Subject to the Tender Caps set forth in the table above and the Maximum Tender

Amount, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the

Early Tender Date having a higher Acceptance Priority Level (with 1 being the

highest) will be accepted before any tendered Notes having a lower Acceptance

Priority Level, and all Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date

having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Notes

tendered after the Early Tender Date having a lower Acceptance Priority Level.

However, even if the Tender Offer is not fully subscribed as of the Early Tender

Date, subject to the Tender Caps and the Maximum Tender Amount, Notes validly

tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Date will be

accepted for purchase in priority to Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date

even if such Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date have a higher Acceptance

Priority Level than Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date.



Notes of a series may be subject to proration if the aggregate principal amount

of the Notes of such series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is

greater than the applicable Tender Cap or would cause the Maximum Tender Amount

to be exceeded. Furthermore, if the Tender Offer is fully subscribed as of the

Early Tender Date, holders who validly tender Notes following the Early Tender

Date will not have any of their Notes accepted for payment.



Eastman's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Notes validly

tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain

conditions, including Eastman completing the offering and sale of new debt

securities (the "New Notes Offering") on terms acceptable to Eastman (the

"Financing Condition"). The Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to sell or

a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments

that may be issued or otherwise incurred in connection with the New Notes

Offering. Eastman reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive

any and all conditions to the Tender Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the Tender

Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or increase,

decrease or eliminate one or more of the Tender Caps; or (iv) otherwise amend

the Tender Offer in any respect. Eastman is not soliciting consents from holders

of securities in connection with the Tender Offer.



Eastman has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to act as exclusive Dealer

Manager. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Information Agent and

Depositary. For additional information regarding the terms of the tender offer,

please contact: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or

(212) 723-6106 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the

tendering of securities may be directed to Global Bondholder Services

Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (866)

794-2200 (for all others toll-free) or +001 (212) 430-3774 (international), by

email at contact(at)gbsc-usa.com or to the Dealer Manager at its telephone numbers.

These documents regarding the tendering of securities are also available at

http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Eastman/.



This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to

purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is

this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new

debt securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to

Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, which set forth the complete

terms of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will

Eastman accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the

making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities,

blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.



None of Eastman, its board of directors, the Dealer Manager or the Information

Agent and Depositary makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in

connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to

whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to

tender.



About Eastman Chemical Company



Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of

products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty

businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and

solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its

market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and

leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and

construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior

value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves

customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately

$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and

employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,

visit www.eastman.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning, among other

things, the Tender Offer, including the terms and timing of the Tender Offer.

Such expectations are based upon certain preliminary information, internal

estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject

to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions,

events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations

expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying

assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important

factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such

expectations are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and

Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-Q filed for the

second quarter of 2016 available, and the Form 10-Q to be filed for the third

quarter of 2016 and to be available, on the Eastman web site at

www.eastman.com in the Investors, SEC filings section.



# # #

Contacts:



Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com



Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com







