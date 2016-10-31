(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Eastman Chemical Company Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $400 Million in
Aggregate Principal Amount of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities
KINGSPORT, Tenn., October 31, 2016 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) today
announced that it has commenced a tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase
for cash, subject to each Tender Cap specified in the table below, up to
$400,000,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Tender Amount")
of the specified series of its outstanding debt securities listed in the table
below (collectively, the "Notes"). A comprehensive description of the terms of
the Tender Offer is included in Eastman's Offer to Purchase, dated October
31, 2016 (the "Offer to Purchase"). The amounts of each series of Notes that
are purchased will be determined in accordance with the acceptance priority
levels specified in the table below and on the cover page of the Offer to
Purchase in the column entitled "Acceptance Priority Level" (the "Acceptance
Priority Level"), with 1 being the highest Acceptance Priority Level.
Early
Tender
Premium
Reference (per Fixed
Principal Acceptance U.S. Bloomberg $1,000 Spread
CUSIP Amount Tender Priority Treasury Reference principal (basis
Title of Security Number Outstanding Cap(1) Level Security Page(2) amount) points)
7 5/8% Debentures due 277432 $53,901,000 $10,000,000 1 1.5% due PX1 $30 +90
2024............ AC4 08/15/26
7.60% Debentures due 277432 $223,396,000 $50,000,000 2 1.5% due PX1 $30 +110
2027............. AD2 08/15/26
7 1/4% Debentures due 277432 $244,421,000 $50,000,000 3 1.5% due PX1 $30 +85
2024............ AB6 08/15/26
4.5% Notes due 277432 $250,000,000 $50,000,000 4 1.25% PX1 $30 +80
2021......................... AK6 due
10/31/21
3.6% Notes due 277432 $900,000,000 $150,000,000 5 1.25% PX1 $30 +100
2022......................... AN0 due
10/31/21
3.80% Notes due 277432 $800,000,000 $100,000,000 6 1.5% due PX1 $30 +115
2025....................... AR1 08/15/26
_________________
(1) The Tender Cap for each series represents the maximum aggregate principal
amount of Notes of such series that will be purchased in the Tender Offer.
(2) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager for the
Tender Offer will quote the bid-side prices of the applicable U.S. Treasury
Security at the Tender Offer Price Determination Date.
The Tender Offer is being made upon, and is subject to, the terms and conditions
set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal. The
Tender Offer will expire at midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day
on November 29, 2016, unless extended or earlier terminated by Eastman (the
"Expiration Date"). Tenders of Notes may be withdrawn at any time at or prior to
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2016, but may not be withdrawn
thereafter except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal
rights are required by law.
The consideration paid in the Tender Offer for Notes that are validly tendered
and accepted for purchase will be determined in accordance with standard market
practice as described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable
fixed spread specified in the table above over the yield to maturity of the
applicable U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above and in the Offer
to Purchase (the "Total Consideration"). Holders of Notes that are validly
tendered and not withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on
November 14, 2016 (the "Early Tender Date") and accepted for purchase will
receive the applicable Total Consideration per $1,000 principal amount of such
Notes, which includes an early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal amount
of the Notes (the "Early Tender Premium"). Holders of Notes that are validly
tendered following the Early Tender Date and on or prior to the Expiration Date
and are accepted for purchase will only receive the applicable "Tender Offer
Consideration" per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, which is equal to the
applicable Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium. The Total
Consideration will be determined at 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on November
15, 2016 unless extended by Eastman (the "Tender Offer Price Determination
Date").
Payment for Notes purchased will include accrued and unpaid interest from and
including the last interest payment date applicable to the relevant series of
Notes up to, but not including, the applicable settlement date for such Notes
accepted for purchase. The settlement date for Notes that are validly tendered
on or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be
November 21, 2016, four business days following the Tender Offer Price
Determination Date (the "Early Settlement Date"). The settlement date for the
Notes that are tendered following the Early Tender Date but on or prior to the
Expiration Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be November 30, 2016,
one business day following the Expiration Date (the "Final Settlement Date"),
assuming the Maximum Tender Amount is not purchased on the Early Settlement Date
and subject to the Tender Caps.
Subject to the Tender Caps set forth in the table above and the Maximum Tender
Amount, all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the
Early Tender Date having a higher Acceptance Priority Level (with 1 being the
highest) will be accepted before any tendered Notes having a lower Acceptance
Priority Level, and all Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date
having a higher Acceptance Priority Level will be accepted before any Notes
tendered after the Early Tender Date having a lower Acceptance Priority Level.
However, even if the Tender Offer is not fully subscribed as of the Early Tender
Date, subject to the Tender Caps and the Maximum Tender Amount, Notes validly
tendered and not validly withdrawn on or before the Early Tender Date will be
accepted for purchase in priority to Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date
even if such Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date have a higher Acceptance
Priority Level than Notes tendered prior to the Early Tender Date.
Notes of a series may be subject to proration if the aggregate principal amount
of the Notes of such series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn is
greater than the applicable Tender Cap or would cause the Maximum Tender Amount
to be exceeded. Furthermore, if the Tender Offer is fully subscribed as of the
Early Tender Date, holders who validly tender Notes following the Early Tender
Date will not have any of their Notes accepted for payment.
Eastman's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Notes validly
tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain
conditions, including Eastman completing the offering and sale of new debt
securities (the "New Notes Offering") on terms acceptable to Eastman (the
"Financing Condition"). The Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to sell or
a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other financial instruments
that may be issued or otherwise incurred in connection with the New Notes
Offering. Eastman reserves the right, subject to applicable law, to: (i) waive
any and all conditions to the Tender Offer; (ii) extend or terminate the Tender
Offer; (iii) increase or decrease the Maximum Tender Amount and/or increase,
decrease or eliminate one or more of the Tender Caps; or (iv) otherwise amend
the Tender Offer in any respect. Eastman is not soliciting consents from holders
of securities in connection with the Tender Offer.
Eastman has retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc. to act as exclusive Dealer
Manager. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the Information Agent and
Depositary. For additional information regarding the terms of the tender offer,
please contact: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or
(212) 723-6106 (collect). Requests for documents and questions regarding the
tendering of securities may be directed to Global Bondholder Services
Corporation by telephone at (212) 430-3774 (for banks and brokers only), (866)
794-2200 (for all others toll-free) or +001 (212) 430-3774 (international), by
email at contact(at)gbsc-usa.com or to the Dealer Manager at its telephone numbers.
These documents regarding the tendering of securities are also available at
http://www.gbsc-usa.com/Eastman/.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to
purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell with respect to any Notes nor is
this announcement an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase new
debt securities. The Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to
Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, which set forth the complete
terms of the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer is not being made to, nor will
Eastman accept tenders of Notes from, holders in any jurisdiction in which the
making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities,
blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.
None of Eastman, its board of directors, the Dealer Manager or the Information
Agent and Depositary makes any recommendation to any holder of Notes in
connection with the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decisions as to
whether to tender their Notes and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to
tender.
About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global specialty chemical company that produces a broad range of
products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty
businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and
solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its
market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and
leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and
construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior
value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves
customers in approximately 100 countries and had 2015 revenues of approximately
$9.6 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and
employs approximately 15,000 people around the world. For more information,
visit www.eastman.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning, among other
things, the Tender Offer, including the terms and timing of the Tender Offer.
Such expectations are based upon certain preliminary information, internal
estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject
to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions,
events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations
expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying
assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such
expectations are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Form 10-Q filed for the
second quarter of 2016 available, and the Form 10-Q to be filed for the third
quarter of 2016 and to be available, on the Eastman web site at
www.eastman.com in the Investors, SEC filings section.
# # #
Contacts:
Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington
423-224-0498 / tracy(at)eastman.com
Investors: Greg Riddle
212-835-1620 / griddle(at)eastman.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.eastman.com
Date: 10/31/2016 - 22:47
Language: English
News-ID 503937
Character count: 14433
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Eastman Chemical Company
Stadt: Kingsport
Number of hits: 58
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.198
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|214
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.