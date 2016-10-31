Transwestern Investment Group, Seoul-Based Mirae Acquire 2.2 MSF State Farm Campus in Sale-Leaseback

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Four-Building Portfolio Located in CityLine, a 186-Acre, Mixed-Use Project
Outside Dallas
DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Properties Trust I LP, a
partnership of Transwestern Investment Group and Mirae Asset Global Investments
Co, has closed on the acquisition of a 2.2 million-square-foot, mixed-use
project in a sale-leaseback with State Farm Auto Insurance Co.
The partnership acquired the four primary office/retail towers, with connected
structured parking garages, located in the CityLine development, a 186-acre,
mixed-use project developed by KDC. The buildings are designated LEED® Gold and
are located immediately adjacent to a primary DART rail line.
"We are pleased to partner with Mirae on this notable project," said Laurie
Dotter, president of Transwestern Investment Group. "With the formation of
Corporate Properties Trust I, we will provide our investment partner attractive,
long-term investment returns generated primarily from the office leases with an
outstanding, investment-grade tenant, State Farm."
Corporate Properties Trust I LP will own the properties through a REIT. The
entity was created to allow long-term stable ownership of high-grade, fully
leased institutional properties, a structure which benefits the tenant and the
investors. The investment will be managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of
Transwestern Investment Group, a SEC Registered Investment Advisor.
Mirae has provided its clients, institutional and retail investors in Asia, with
other attractive real estate investment opportunities in the U.S. In the last
four years, Mirae has acquired institutional-quality real estate assets in
Chicago, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Seattle and Hawaii.
"It was a valuable opportunity for Mirae to partner with Transwestern in
pursuing this long-term, high-quality investment," said Chang Hoon Choi, head of
Mirae's Real Estate Business Unit. "This investment is consistent with our
strategy to enhance our global footprints, and we look forward to working
together on new initiatives going forth."
Located at 1150, 1201 and 1251 State St. and 3661 N. Plano Road, the buildings
will house approximately 8,000 State Farm employees. CityLine, which is located
at the southeast corner of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike,
will also ultimately include 1,700 luxury apartments, a 150-room boutique hotel,
an entertainment center, a medical office facility, a Dallas Area Rapid Transit
stop, retail, restaurants and a 3.5-acre park.
ABOUT MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO.
Mirae Asset Global Investments is the investment arm of Mirae Asset Financial
Group, an independent financial services firm headquartered in Seoul. This
group executes the firm's investments across at least a dozen markets globally
and was the first asset manager to be registered in Korea, with assets under
management as of October 31, 2016 totaling approximately $100 billion. Its real
estate investments total approximately $6.0 billion in invested equity, with a
total asset value of approximately $11.6 billion, which includes 49 investments
since 2004 and 33 currently held investments. Mirae's most recent real estate
investments are located in cities including Seoul, Shanghai, Sydney, Sao Paulo,
Chicago, Washington, D.C., Seattle, and Hawaii. U.S. investments include the
Fairmont San Francisco, The Fairmont Orchid in Hawaii, 225 West Wacker Drive in
Chicago, 2550 M Street and 1801 K Street in Washington, D.C., Amazon.com Phase
VIII in Seattle, CityLine State Farm in Dallas, and Hyatt Regency Waikiki in
Hawaii.
ABOUT TRANSWESTERN INVESTMENT GROUP
Transwestern Investment Group is an investment advisor serving a broad range of
investors through a diversified array of discretionary and non-discretionary
investment vehicles. Our client-focused, relationship driven approach ensures
our priorities are our clients' investment objectives. With $3 billion of assets
under management, trust, integrity and transparency are the cornerstones of our
business. Transwestern Investment Group provides tactical investment management
with an integrated operating platform through the Transwestern family of
companies, which includes a diversified real estate services firm with 34 U.S.
offices and a development company. For more information, please
visit transwesterninvest.com.
Media Contact:
Stefanie Lewis
713.272.1266
stefanie.lewis(at)transwestern.com
twmediarelations(at)transwestern.com
Source: Transwestern Investment Group via GlobeNewswire
