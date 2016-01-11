(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DoD selects SGI systems with the upgrade of its Army Research Laboratory high
performance computing technology
MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a
global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics, and
data management, announced that the United States Department of Defense (DoD)
has selected SGI® ICE(TM) XA for two of its Army Research Laboratory Defense
Supercomputing Resource Center (ARL DSRC) systems. The upgrades are part of a
technology insertion, known as TI-16, for their High Performance Computing
Modernization Program (HPCMP).
HPCMP delivers world-class commercial, high-end, high-performance computational
capabilities to DoD's Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E)
community through its five DoD Supercomputing Resource Centers (DSRCs).
With HPC technology, DoD scientists and engineers can utilize physics-based
simulations to achieve better understanding of a variety of phenomena affecting
national defense. The upgraded systems also allow quick data searches that are
generated from field tests across a wide spectrum of military operations.
Powerful supercomputers help with data quality, increasing situational
awareness, and advancing soldier performance with live and virtual data
analytics. The new SGI systems will be leveraged to scale algorithms, increase
real-time experimental data processing and methods for live-virtual simulations.
The agreement for ARL DSRC system #1 values at $8.9 million, and ARL DSRC system
#2 at $17.6 million.
SGI was also awarded four annual maintenance options over the next four years,
allowing DoD to leverage its world-class professional services available 24/7.
The work for both systems will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground,
Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2021. Army Corps of
Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, has been delegated contracting authority for
these agreements.
Announcement Highlights
* DoD has selected SGI to increase supercomputing power with two ARL DSRC
systems
* DoD's investment in supercomputers helps with data quality, increasing
situational awareness, and advancing soldier performance with live and
virtual data analytics; it also allows DoD scientists and engineers to
achieve a better understanding of a variety of phenomena affecting national
defense
* The upgraded SGI systems will help DoD scale algorithms, increase real-time
experimental data processing and methods for live-virtual simulations
Technical Information
* ARL DSRC system #1 will deploy SGI® ICE(TM) XA with quad node blade and E-
Cell technology, utilizing the 22-core Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2699 v4 to
achieve peak compute power
* ARL DSRC system #1 will be comprised of 33,088 compute cores offering 1.16
Petaflops capability, a Mellanox Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) as a 1:1 non-
blocking Fat-Tree with 3.4 PB usable storage based on SGI InfiniteStorage
5600i technology
* ARL DSRC system #2 will deploy SGI® ICE(TM) XA comprised of 73,920 Intel®
Xeon® processor E5-2698 v4 compute cores, offering 2.6 Petaflops capability,
a Mellanox Enhanced Data Rate (EDR)-based 1:1 non-blocking Fat-Tree and
11.8 PB usable storage based on SGI InfiniteStorage 5600i technology
Supporting Quotes
"We're excited to partner with SGI for our TI-16 DoD program, and have full
confidence in the system's ability to provide excellent performance," said Dr.
Raju Namburu, director of ARL DSRC. "Choosing the right HPC partners is crucial,
as we rely on supercomputing and large-scale analytics and predictive sciences
to provide the competitive edge we need to maintain our position as the nation's
premier laboratory for land forces."
"We believe that the two SGI systems will bring a unique capability to solve
DoD's most challenging problems," said Thomas Kendall, technical director of ARL
DSRC. "The combination of a non-blocking, fat-tree topology, based on the
recently available 100 Gbps EDR technology and the newest server CPU technology
will enable a wide range of applications to consistently achieve high levels of
performance."
"DoD's annual, recurring investment in HPC is a testament to its belief in the
power and strategic value of supercomputing," said Jorge Titinger, president and
CEO, SGI. "Expanding our partnership with ARL DSCR is the result of our record
of exceptional HPC performance with previous DoD systems. We have had a healthy
long-standing relationship with HPCMP over the last two decades, and we remain
committed to delivering to DoD new innovative technology and the highest level
of service and management. We look forward to continuing our partnership with
one of the most important institutions in our nation."
About SGI
SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data
analytics, and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to
discovery, innovation, and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more
information.
Connect with SGI on Twitter ((at)sgi_corp), YouTube (youtube.com/sgicorp),
Facebook (facebook.com/sgiglobal) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/sgi).
© 2016 Silicon Graphics International Corp. All rights reserved. SGI and the SGI
logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Silicon Graphics International
Corp. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Intel and
Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. All other
product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective
companies.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.