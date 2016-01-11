SGI Awarded $27M Systems Contract with the Army Research Laboratory Defense Supercomputing Resource Center

DoD selects SGI systems with the upgrade of its Army Research Laboratory high

performance computing technology

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SGI (NASDAQ:SGI), a

global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data analytics, and

data management, announced that the United States Department of Defense (DoD)

has selected SGI® ICE(TM) XA for two of its Army Research Laboratory Defense

Supercomputing Resource Center (ARL DSRC) systems. The upgrades are part of a

technology insertion, known as TI-16, for their High Performance Computing

Modernization Program (HPCMP).



HPCMP delivers world-class commercial, high-end, high-performance computational

capabilities to DoD's Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E)

community through its five DoD Supercomputing Resource Centers (DSRCs).



With HPC technology, DoD scientists and engineers can utilize physics-based

simulations to achieve better understanding of a variety of phenomena affecting

national defense. The upgraded systems also allow quick data searches that are

generated from field tests across a wide spectrum of military operations.

Powerful supercomputers help with data quality, increasing situational

awareness, and advancing soldier performance with live and virtual data

analytics. The new SGI systems will be leveraged to scale algorithms, increase

real-time experimental data processing and methods for live-virtual simulations.



The agreement for ARL DSRC system #1 values at $8.9 million, and ARL DSRC system

#2 at $17.6 million.



SGI was also awarded four annual maintenance options over the next four years,

allowing DoD to leverage its world-class professional services available 24/7.

The work for both systems will be performed at Aberdeen Proving Ground,

Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 24, 2021. Army Corps of



Engineers, Huntsville, Alabama, has been delegated contracting authority for

these agreements.



Announcement Highlights



* DoD has selected SGI to increase supercomputing power with two ARL DSRC

systems

* DoD's investment in supercomputers helps with data quality, increasing

situational awareness, and advancing soldier performance with live and

virtual data analytics; it also allows DoD scientists and engineers to

achieve a better understanding of a variety of phenomena affecting national

defense

* The upgraded SGI systems will help DoD scale algorithms, increase real-time

experimental data processing and methods for live-virtual simulations



Technical Information



* ARL DSRC system #1 will deploy SGI® ICE(TM) XA with quad node blade and E-

Cell technology, utilizing the 22-core Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2699 v4 to

achieve peak compute power

* ARL DSRC system #1 will be comprised of 33,088 compute cores offering 1.16

Petaflops capability, a Mellanox Enhanced Data Rate (EDR) as a 1:1 non-

blocking Fat-Tree with 3.4 PB usable storage based on SGI InfiniteStorage

5600i technology

* ARL DSRC system #2 will deploy SGI® ICE(TM) XA comprised of 73,920 Intel®

Xeon® processor E5-2698 v4 compute cores, offering 2.6 Petaflops capability,

a Mellanox Enhanced Data Rate (EDR)-based 1:1 non-blocking Fat-Tree and

11.8 PB usable storage based on SGI InfiniteStorage 5600i technology



Supporting Quotes



"We're excited to partner with SGI for our TI-16 DoD program, and have full

confidence in the system's ability to provide excellent performance," said Dr.

Raju Namburu, director of ARL DSRC. "Choosing the right HPC partners is crucial,

as we rely on supercomputing and large-scale analytics and predictive sciences

to provide the competitive edge we need to maintain our position as the nation's

premier laboratory for land forces."



"We believe that the two SGI systems will bring a unique capability to solve

DoD's most challenging problems," said Thomas Kendall, technical director of ARL

DSRC. "The combination of a non-blocking, fat-tree topology, based on the

recently available 100 Gbps EDR technology and the newest server CPU technology

will enable a wide range of applications to consistently achieve high levels of

performance."



"DoD's annual, recurring investment in HPC is a testament to its belief in the

power and strategic value of supercomputing," said Jorge Titinger, president and

CEO, SGI. "Expanding our partnership with ARL DSCR is the result of our record

of exceptional HPC performance with previous DoD systems. We have had a healthy

long-standing relationship with HPCMP over the last two decades, and we remain

committed to delivering to DoD new innovative technology and the highest level

of service and management. We look forward to continuing our partnership with

one of the most important institutions in our nation."



About SGI

SGI is a global leader in high-performance solutions for compute, data

analytics, and data management that enable customers to accelerate time to

discovery, innovation, and profitability. Visit sgi.com (sgi.com/) for more

information.



