LS Retail cuts Nordic retailers' costs with its EMV-certified omni-channel software solution

Reykjavik, Iceland - November 1, 2016. Retailers and restaurateurs across the
Nordic countries using LS Retail software are now able to secure an EMV-
certified omni-channel retail solution from the same payment provider.
The LS Retail stationary and mobile Point of Sale (POS) received the payment
certification from Nets, an information service provider that specializes in
facilitating digital payments, connecting banks, businesses and consumers. The
certification's scope covers Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.
"Nets is one of the leading payment providers in the Nordics, a region renowned
for innovation - especially within digital payments," says Petur Thor
Sigurdsson, Product Director Omni-channel solutions at LS Retail. "The
certification of LS Retail's mobile and stationary POS enables retailers and
restaurateurs in the region to get a high-quality, end-to-end solution from the
same payment provider, decreasing their costs and increasing their deployment
speed," adds Sigurdsson.
The certification covers two POS terminals supplied by PayEx, a well-known
payment solution provider in the Nordic countries. The two devices are the
Ingenico IPP350, a stationary POS terminal, and the Ingenico iSMP Companion, a
next-generation mobile POS. Using Bluetooth connection, the iSMP Companion can
turn any iOS, Android or Windows-based tablet or smartphone into a Smart Mobile
POS. Both supported POS terminals accept all forms of electronic payments,
including EMV chip & PIN, magstripe and NFC/contactless, enabling retailers and
foodservice operators to offer fast and secure transactions.
"This is great news for Nordic retail and foodservice operators," says Carsten
Wulff, Regional Director for Europe at LS Retail. "This certification will
reduce the number of third party applications that companies need to integrate,
saving them time and money. I believe that companies operating in multiple
Nordic countries are especially well positioned to leverage this change, as they
can now use a single payment solution across their whole chain".
According to the European Payment Cards Statistical Yearbook 2015-16, card
payments in the Nordics are two and a half to four times higher than the
European average, making this region ideal for launching this project. "We can
already foresee the benefits this integration will bring to our partners and
customers, and we are working to expand the same format to more regions of the
world," adds Sigurdsson.
