LS Retail cuts Nordic retailers' costs with its EMV-certified omni-channel software solution

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Retailers, restaurants and foodservice companies in the Nordics can now get a

certified LS Retail software solution for mobile and stationary POS from the

same payment provider



Reykjavik, Iceland - November 1, 2016. Retailers and restaurateurs across the

Nordic countries using LS Retail software are now able to secure an EMV-

certified omni-channel retail solution from the same payment provider.



The LS Retail stationary and mobile Point of Sale (POS) received the payment

certification from Nets, an information service provider that specializes in

facilitating digital payments, connecting banks, businesses and consumers. The

certification's scope covers Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.



"Nets is one of the leading payment providers in the Nordics, a region renowned

for innovation - especially within digital payments," says Petur Thor

Sigurdsson, Product Director Omni-channel solutions at LS Retail. "The

certification of LS Retail's mobile and stationary POS enables retailers and

restaurateurs in the region to get a high-quality, end-to-end solution from the

same payment provider, decreasing their costs and increasing their deployment

speed," adds Sigurdsson.



The certification covers two POS terminals supplied by PayEx, a well-known

payment solution provider in the Nordic countries. The two devices are the

Ingenico IPP350, a stationary POS terminal, and the Ingenico iSMP Companion, a

next-generation mobile POS. Using Bluetooth connection, the iSMP Companion can

turn any iOS, Android or Windows-based tablet or smartphone into a Smart Mobile

POS. Both supported POS terminals accept all forms of electronic payments,

including EMV chip & PIN, magstripe and NFC/contactless, enabling retailers and

foodservice operators to offer fast and secure transactions.



"This is great news for Nordic retail and foodservice operators," says Carsten



Wulff, Regional Director for Europe at LS Retail. "This certification will

reduce the number of third party applications that companies need to integrate,

saving them time and money. I believe that companies operating in multiple

Nordic countries are especially well positioned to leverage this change, as they

can now use a single payment solution across their whole chain".



According to the European Payment Cards Statistical Yearbook 2015-16, card

payments in the Nordics are two and a half to four times higher than the

European average, making this region ideal for launching this project. "We can

already foresee the benefits this integration will bring to our partners and

customers, and we are working to expand the same format to more regions of the

world," adds Sigurdsson.







LS Retail logo:

http://hugin.info/172665/R/2052651/768273.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: LS Retail ehf. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.lsretail.com/



PressRelease by

LS Retail ehf.

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 503942

Character count: 3426

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LS Retail ehf.

Stadt: Kopavogur





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease