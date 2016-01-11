Prosafe SE: Preliminary result of the Subsequent Offering

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the refinancing (the
"Refinancing") of Prosafe SE ("Prosafe" or the "Company") as first announced on
7 July 2016 and the prospectus dated 17 October 2016 regarding the subsequent
offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 504,000,000 new shares in Prosafe.
Prosafe hereby announces the preliminary results of the Subsequent Offering.
The subscription period in the Subsequent Offering expired at 16:30 hours (CET)
on 31 October 2016.
The offering was fully subscribed. As a result, Prosafe will issue 504,000,000
shares at NOK 0.25 per Offer Share raising gross proceeds of NOK 126,000,000.
All subscribers being allocated Offer Shares will receive an allocation letter
confirming the number of Offer Shares allocated to the subscriber and the
corresponding amount to be paid. This allocation letter is expected to be
distributed on or about 1 November 2016.
Payment of the Offer Shares will fall due on or about 4 November 2016 and
delivery of the Offer Shares will take place on or about 10 November 2016.
The Offer Shares may not be transferred or traded before they are fully paid,
and the Offer Shares are registered in the Norwegian Central Securities
Depository (VPS). It is expected that the Offer Shares will be admitted to
trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange on or about 10 November 2016.
Prosafe is the world's leading owner and operator of semi-submersible
accommodation vessels. The Company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and
listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information,
please refer to www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 1 November 2016
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Stig Harry Christiansen, Acting CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 47 80 78 13
Robin Laird, Acting CFO
Prosafe Offshore Services Pte Limited
Phone: +65 81 27 21 01
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 991 09 467
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Important information:
The release is not for publication or distribution, in whole or in part directly
or indirectly, in or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States
(including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and
the District of Columbia).
This release is an announcement issued pursuant to legal information
obligations, and is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. It is issued for information
purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation
to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other
jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be
registered under the United States Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities
Act"). The Securities may not be offered or sold in United States except
pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities
Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering of the
securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the
securities in United States. Copies of this announcement are not being made and
may not be distributed or sent into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United
States. The subscription or purchase of shares in the Company is subject to
specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the
Company nor the Managers assumes any responsibility in the event there is a
violation by any person of such restrictions.
The distribution of this release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by
law. Persons into whose possession this release comes should inform themselves
about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these
restrictions may constitute violation of the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction. The Managers are acting for the Company and no one else in
connection with the Subsequent Offering and will not be responsible to anyone
other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their
respective clients or for providing advice in relation to any other matter
referred to in this release.
Forward-looking statements:
This release and any materials distributed in connection with this release may
contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking
statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the Company's
current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that
may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results
and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
