* Priority Review based on Phase III MONALEESA-2 trial, which showed LEE011

plus letrozole, as initial treatment for advanced breast cancer,

significantly extended progression-free survival compared to letrozole

alone[1]



* Underscores potential of LEE011 plus letrozole as a new treatment option for

advanced breast cancer; may lead to faster access for US patients



* A marketing authorization application for LEE011 plus letrozole has also

been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)



Basel, November 1, 2016 - Novartis announced today that the US Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for

filing and granted Priority Review for LEE011 (ribociclib) as first-line

treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive, human

epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic

breast cancer in combination with letrozole. The NDA is based on a comprehensive

clinical package, including results of the Phase III MONALEESA-2 trial. The

trial, which was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)

2016 Congress and published simultaneously in the New England Journal of

Medicine, showed LEE011 plus letrozole reduced the risk of progression or death

by 44% (HR = 0.556, 95% CI: 0.429-0.720; P = 0.00000329) over letrozole alone,

significantly extending progression-free survival (PFS) across all patient

subgroups[1]. The company also announced that the EMA has accepted for review

the marketing authorization application for LEE011 plus letrozole in the same



patient population.



"These regulatory milestones, along with the FDA Breakthrough Therapy

designation granted in August, underscore the need for new treatment options for

women living with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer," said Bruno Strigini, CEO,

Novartis Oncology. "Priority Review allows a shorter review period compared with

FDA standard review in the US, helping us to potentially bring LEE011 plus

letrozole to patients more quickly. We also are working diligently with the EMA

and other Health Authorities to bring this treatment to patients around the

world as fast as possible."



FDA Priority Review designation requires the agency to take action on an

application within six months of its filing date compared to ten months under

standard review[2]. FDA grants Priority Review to applications for new drug

candidates that treat serious conditions, such as advanced breast cancer for

which there is currently no cure, and if approved, would provide a significant

improvement in treatment safety or efficacy[2].



About LEE011 (ribociclib)

LEE011 (ribociclib) is a selective cyclin dependent kinase inhibitor, a class of

drugs that help slow the progression of cancer by inhibiting two proteins called

cyclin dependent kinase 4 and 6 (CDK4/6). These proteins, when over-activated in

a cell, can enable cancer cells to grow and divide too quickly. Targeting CDK4/6

with enhanced precision may play a role in ensuring cancer cells do not grow

uncontrollably.



LEE011 is not approved for any indication in any market at this time. LEE011 was

developed by the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) under a

research collaboration with Astex Pharmaceuticals.



About the MONALEESA Clinical Trial Program

Novartis is continuing to assess LEE011 through the robust MONALEESA (Mammary

ONcology Assessment of LEE011's Efficacy and SAfety) clinical trial program,

which includes MONALEESA-2, MONALEESA-3, and MONALEESA-7. These trials are

evaluating LEE011 in multiple endocrine therapy combinations across a broad

range of patients, including men and premenopausal women.



MONALEESA-2 is a Phase III randomized, double blind, placebo controlled,

multicenter global registration trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of

LEE011 in combination with letrozole compared to letrozole alone in

postmenopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who received no prior

therapy for their advanced breast cancer[1].



The trial randomized 668 patients in a 1:1 ratio stratified by the presence of

liver and/or lung metastases at 223 clinical trial sites globally[1]. Patients

received LEE011 600 mg/daily (three weeks on and one week off), or placebo, in

combination with letrozole 2.5 mg/daily.



The primary endpoint of the trial was PFS[1]. Secondary endpoints included:

overall survival, overall response rate, clinical benefit rate, health-related

quality of life, safety and tolerability[1].



The MONALEESA-3 trial is evaluating LEE011 in combination with fulvestrant

compared to fulvestrant alone in men and post-menopausal women with HR+/HER2-

advanced breast cancer who have received no or a maximum of one prior endocrine

therapy.



The MONALEESA-7 trial is investigating LEE011 in combination with endocrine

therapy and goserelin compared to endocrine therapy and goserelin alone in pre-

menopausal women with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer who have not previously

received endocrine therapy. Both MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7 are fully enrolled.



About Advanced Breast Cancer

Up to one-third of patients with early-stage breast cancer will subsequently

develop metastatic disease[3]. Metastatic breast cancer is the most serious form

of the disease and occurs when the cancer has spread to other parts of the body,

such as the brain, bones or liver[4]. Advanced breast cancer comprises

metastatic breast cancer (stage 4) and locally advanced breast cancer (stage

3)[4]. Survival rates for women living with advanced breast cancer are lower

than those for women with earlier stage disease. The 5-year relative survival

rate for stage 3 breast cancer is approximately 72%, while metastatic (stage 4)

breast cancer has a 5-year relative survival rate of approximately 22%[5].



About Novartis in Advanced Breast Cancer

For more than 25 years, Novartis has been at the forefront of driving scientific

advancements for breast cancer patients and improving clinical practice in

collaboration with the global community[6]. With one of the most diverse breast

cancer pipelines and the largest number of breast cancer compounds in

development, Novartis leads the industry in discovery of new therapies and

combinations, especially in HR+ advanced breast cancer, the most common form of

the disease[6].



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "Priority Review," "potential," "may," "Breakthrough Therapy

designation," "potentially," "would," "continuing," "evaluating,"

"investigating," "will," "pipelines," or similar terms, or by express or implied

discussions regarding potential marketing approvals for LEE011, or regarding

potential future revenues from LEE011 or other products in the Novartis breast

cancer pipeline. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such

forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of

management regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and

unknown risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or

uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect,

actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking

statements. There can be no guarantee that LEE011 will be submitted or approved

for sale in any market, or at any particular time. Nor can there be any

guarantee that LEE011 or any other product in the Novartis breast cancer

pipeline will be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding LEE011 and the other products in the

Novartis breast cancer pipeline could be affected by, among other things, the

uncertainties inherent in research and development, including unexpected

clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical data;

unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation generally; the

company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual property

protection; general economic and industry conditions; competition in general;

global trends toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing

pressures; unexpected manufacturing, safety or quality issues, and other risks

and factors referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US

Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in

this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to

update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a

result of new information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



