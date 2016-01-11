YPO Global Pulse Survey: EU business leaders the most confident in the world

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





LONDON - 1(st) November 2016 - YPO, the premier chief executive leadership

organization in the world, announced today that economic confidence amongst

chief executives in the European Union bounced back in the third quarter of the

year, with EU business leaders now reporting the highest levels of confidence in

the world.



The YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index for the EU jumped 2.2 points to 60.7,

reflecting a striking level of optimism and ranking the EU as the most confident

region in the world. The EU surpassed both the United States and Asia in

confidence scores, and landed 1.5 points above the global score of 59.2. This

positive economic outlook reverses the decline in the second quarter of the

year, which followed the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union.



The increase in confidence across the EU was bolstered by an upturn in

confidence among the three largest economies in the region. Germany reported a

significant upswing in confidence, jumping 3.6 points, from 55.5 to 59.1. France

saw a more modest rise, climbing 1.0 point to 59.7, its highest level since

April 2015. The United Kingdom also reported an improvement in confidence,

gaining 1.6 points to land at 59.5. Having slumped 5.0 points in the previous

quarter, confidence bounced back amongst British business leaders, as it became

apparent that any meaningful moves to withdraw from the EU will not take place

for several years. A fall in the value of the British pound also improved

conditions for U.K. exporters.



Elsewhere, Spain also reported more positive economic sentiment, moving up 2.6

points from 64.3 to 66.9. Italy bucked the trend within the region, crashing

7.7 points from 63.4 to 55.7.



"There is obviously still a huge amount of uncertainty across Europe, following

the U.K. referendum result and continued concerns about the financial stability



of several economies in the region. However, business leaders have recognised

that the real impact of Brexit is unlikely to be felt for some time and the

current economic climate still offers strong opportunities for growth and

investment," said Nikolaus Weil, Managing Partner of MindEx and a member of the

YPO Berlin Chapter. "As chief executives in the EU look forward to 2017, they

will be keeping a close eye on the political situation and monitoring key

economic indicators."



Globally, the YPO Global Pulse Index fell by half a point to 59.2 for the third

quarter of 2016. Confidence held steady in the United States, edging down just

0.4 point from 60.8 to 60.4. Asia fell 2.9 points to land at 60.0, as the

world's three largest economic regions reported confidence levels within one

point of each other. Elsewhere, confidence in Latin America increased by 1.5

points to 55.9, whilst the Middle East and North Africa fell 2.0 points to

53.9, making it the most pessimistic region in the world. Africa reported a more

positive outlook, climbing 1.7 points to 55.5, its highest level since July

2015.



Key findings in the EU



Confidence rebounds among British business leaders

Having seen a sharp drop in confidence in the second quarter of the year,

following the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union, there was a slight

upturn in sentiment in the third quarter.



When asked to assess whether business and economic conditions would improve over

the next six months, half (50%) of U.K. chief executives expected conditions to

stay the same, whilst 30% predicted an improvement and 20% forecasted a

deterioration. This compares favourably to the previous quarter when, in the

immediate aftermath of the U.K. 'Brexit' referendum, nearly half (49%) of

respondents expected conditions to worsen in the following six months and only a

quarter (26%) predicted an improvement in the economic climate.



EU chief executives bullish about the year ahead

Business leaders in the EU reported improved levels of confidence in each of the

three main indices of the YPO Global Pulse Index, tracking sales, hiring and

fixed investment, and they remained bullish about the expectations for their own

organisations over the next 12 months.



Almost two-thirds (64%) predicted revenue growth over the next year, more than a

third (36%) forecasted increased headcount and 39% expected greater levels of

fixed investment.





YPO Global Pulse Confidence Index

The quarterly electronic survey, conducted in the first two weeks of October

2016, gathered answers from 1,625 chief executive officers across the globe,

including 216 in the European Union. Visit www.ypo.org/globalpulse for more

information about the survey methodology and results from around the world.



# # #





About YPO



YPO is a global community of chief executives dedicated to becoming Better

Leaders through Lifelong Learning and Idea Exchange(TM). We create trusted

spaces where leaders gather, connect, share and grow. The YPO platform provides

more than 24,000 members in more than 130 countries - representing diversified

industries and types of businesses - with access to extraordinary educational

opportunities, alliances with leading institutions, and interest-based

communities to support their businesses, communities and families. For more

information, visit www.ypo.org.



Contact:

YPO

Linda Fisk

Office: +1 972 629 7305 (United States)

Mobile: +1 972 207 4298

press(at)ypo.org









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Young Presidents? Organization, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ypo.org/



Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 06:01

Language: English

News-ID 503945

Character count: 6352

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Young Presidents? Organization, Inc.

Stadt: Irving, Texas





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease