INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division to Present at Africa Works! Conference

Company to host workshop entitled "Treasury Operations for the Developing World"

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (NASDAQ: INTL) today announced that its London-based subsidiary, INTL FCStone Ltd's ("GPD" or "the Company"), will present at the , taking place November 10-11, 2016 in Amsterdam. The Company will serve as a sponsor of the event and will host a workshop session entitled, "", on Thursday, November 10 at 3:30pm CET, at the Royal Tropical Institute.

INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division maintains trusted relationships with approximately 300 local correspondent banks as well as regulatory bodies and other participants across international markets, including the majority of African nations. The Company's team members regularly travel through these markets and source intelligence from these decision makers to provide clients with the information necessary to ensure efficient and secure cross-border payments. GPD will leverage this unmatched expertise to educate Africa Works! attendees on overcoming the challenges of managing payments and foreign exchange in exotic markets during its "Treasury Operations for the Developing World" workshop. This session will provide comprehensive information about managing treasury operations in countries with complex economic or sociopolitical conditions, foreign exchange challenges and solutions, the benefits of making payments in local currency rather than hard currency, and more.

Gregory Vincent, Head of EMEA for INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division, commented on today's news, "Transacting payments in local African currencies presents unique challenges, while at the same time business in the region is growing immensely. Companies that can navigate the local market conditions, as well as the cross-border payments and foreign exchange landscape, can take advantage of substantial opportunities on the continent. We look forward to sharing our industry-leading market intelligence on these issues during our 'Treasury Operations for the Developing World' workshop, and to providing attendees with the knowledge to operate successfully in Africa."

For more than 20 years, INTL FCStone Ltd's Global Payments Division has been the industry leader in providing cross-border payments solutions in exotic currencies. The Company specializes in transferring funds to the developing world, and allows clients to execute payments in more than 175 countries and 140 currencies through its global network of approximately 300 correspondent banks. GPD offers global payments solutions to international aid and development organizations, non-governmental organizations, global financial institutions including more than half of the top ten largest banks in the world by total assets, and multinational corporations.

Vincent concluded, "Africa is a hotbed of activity for business and finance, as well as humanitarian aid and economic development. International organizations engaged in these various activities share the common need to efficiently and securely transact payments in local currency. Africa is one of the key regions in which we conduct business, and we have unique knowledge of regulatory, economic, and sociopolitical conditions across the continent given our trusted relationships with a variety of local market participants. We look forward to sharing this intelligence at Africa Works! as we seek to educate attendees on those factors impacting cross-border payments and foreign exchange in Africa's growing economies, particularly in light of innovations in the region's developing financial sector."

INTL FCStone Ltd ("IFL") is a wholly owned subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). IFL is registered in England and Wales (5616586). IFL is authorised & regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [FRN 446717]. INTL acts as Agent for IFL in New York. INTL Asia Pte Ltd acts as agent for IFL in Singapore. Any individual security mentioned in this presentation is subject to the following disclosure: This information is not meant to be viewed as analysis or opinion of any security. This information should not be taken as an offer or as a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any security or other financial instruments or as a recommendation to engage in any trading strategy. INTL FCStone Financial Inc. may have long or short positions in securities or related issues mentioned here.

INTL FCStone Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world.

A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "INTL".

