Chocolate-free, photo Advent calendars, the zero-carb option for photo enthusiasts

NEW, large Advent Calendar with own pictures of the best moments in vivid colours

(PresseBox) - Every day of Advent a sweet surprise, free of sugar and artificial sweeteners, while saving 1,000 calories.



The photo printing specialist FotoInsight launches a new, larger photo Advent calendar this season, in which, personal moments recorded in photographs replace the calorie bombs behind the traditional 24 doors. With 25 own images, the new photo Advent calendar presents a unique alternative to cheap chocolate calendars off supermarket shelves.



An Advent calendar that meets the challenges of our time!

Many Advent calendar enthusiasts wonder how to create a calendar for their loved ones that meets the challenges of our time. Health conscious consumers want to give fewer carbohydrates and less sugar, but more shared time and shared experiences. The zero-carb Advent calendar stocked with own photographs is supporting this trend with the possibility, for example, to reflect the events of the outgoing year with two pictures for each month.



The new photo Advent calendars XL

The Managing Director of FotoInsight Klaas Brumann ?Our calorie free Advent calendar alternative has a growing fan base. Therefore we have decided to expand our range from the Advent Calendar A4 with the larger format A3. Our customers have taken great pictures and require space for larger prints. the new A3 photo calendar for Advent is the 'sweetest' pleasure you can give this Advent. Compared to a classic 200 g chocolate calendar, the photo calendar reduces the calorie intake in the run-up to Christmas by more than 1,000 kcal.?





Sweetest memories bringing joy this Advent

The seasonal photo calendar provides a large picture in brilliant print quality on the cover, plus 24 doors, concealing for example a review of the year in pictures, inspiring words or gift vouchers. A delight for lovers, families and people who are close. This new photo Advent calendar is the ideal gift idea to the bring loved ones into festive mood. The photo Advent calendar will bring the recipient joy on every day of Advent.



Creating a photo Advent calendar online

To make a photo Advent calendar, it suffices to upload 25 landscape format pictures through FotoInsight?s website. For this type of photographic calendar, smartphone snapshots are often well suited for a surprise memory, concealed by the Advent calendar doors. Images can be put in free order. The photo lab delivers the professionally printed calendar within six working days.



NEW

Photo Advent calendar A3 (42 x 29.7 cm)

Price UK £9.99 and in the Republic of Ireland ?10.99 + p&p

Photo Advent calendar A4 (35 x 24 cm)

Price UK £6.99 + p&p and in the Republic of Ireland ?8.99 + p&p

Material: High-quality, stable cardboard with a satin finish (300 g / m²); scratch proof and washable.

Processing time: Six working days



FotoInsight Ltd was founded in Cambridge thirteen years ago and runs an easy to use photo processing service for Windows, Mac OS and Linux users. It offers an extensive array of award-winning photographic print and photo gifts as well as photo books, photo posters and photos printed on canvas. Prints ordered through FotoInsight are developed at five state-of-the-art photo labs in four countries. The online photo service has grown year on year faster than the photo processing industry and has expanded its services in seven European languages in thirty-two countries.





