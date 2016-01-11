Chatmeter partners with Yelp Knowledge to further improve its Local SEO and review management platform for retail chains

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- is partnering with Yelp Knowledge to integrate Yelp reviews into Chatmeter's local brand management platform, which currently analyzes reviews, rankings and listings for over 1,000,000 storefronts across the US. This partnership gives Chatmeter the ability to display full-text Yelp reviews, along with existing data streams from other channels such as Google, Facebook, Bing, Tripadvisor, Yahoo and many industry-specific review sites. This will make it simpler than ever for Chatmeter's customers to manage their brand presence in a fragmented media and local listings landscape.

As a result of this collaboration, Chatmeter customers will not only have access to full review text from Yelp on the Chatmeter platform, they will also benefit from sentiment analysis conducted by Chatmeter on Yelp's review text. This will give customers a more nuanced understanding of how consumers view their brand and service, in turn enabling strategic decision making about customer service and operations at the store level.

"Yelp led the way in pioneering the industry and creating value for local reviews among consumers and businesses," said Collin Holmes, Founder and CEO of Chatmeter. "We led the way in pioneering Local SEO and Review Management for enterprises to collect crucial store level customer feedback, respond to consumers, and improve operations at the store level. We are thrilled to be one of just a handful of preferred Yelp Knowledge Partners. With our explosive growth, it's important for us to have close partnerships with industry leading content providers that are essential to our platform."

Started in 2009, Chatmeter was the first local reputation management platform in an industry that has expanded tremendously since then, given the growing need for brands to have a holistic understanding of the numerous channels via which consumers engage with their business. Chatmeter has delivered distinct value by enabling enterprise businesses with hundreds of locations to manage their Local SEO and marketing efforts at the store level. Among other things, the Chatmeter service provides:

management and updating of local listings across local search and directory sites;

ability to monitor, engage, and share customer posted pictures geotagged to each location; and

actionable recommendations improving presence, reputation, and as a result, local search rankings for each location.

Chatmeter () helps enterprise retail brands and agencies managing multiple locations increase their revenue. Since becoming the first local reputation platform in 2009, they now manage reviews, ranking and listings for over 1,000,000 storefronts. The benefit for customers is complete online presence management simplified into a single dashboard. Some clients include Sears, Comcast, Aaron's, Bruegger's Bagels, Texas de Brazil, and Dickey's BBQ.

Yelp was founded in San Francisco in 2004, to connect people with great local businesses. Since then, Yelp communities have taken root in major metros across 32 countries and Yelpers have written more than 100 million rich, local reviews, making Yelp the leading local guide on everything from services to shopping and restaurants. Yelp Knowledge was launched in April 2016 to license this valuable data stream to third parties for brand management and operational insights, market research objectives and a host of other applications. If you think Yelp Knowledge could be helpful to your business, please visit or send an email to for more information.

