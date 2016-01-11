PFU and Cyphort Partner to Deliver Next Level Network Visibility and Protection Against Advanced Cyber Threats

PFU expands its partner ecosystem with a key security vendor for its continued commitment to fight new network threats

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA and SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- PFU, a Fujitsu company and provider of network visibility and access control security technology, and Cyphort, the Adaptive Detection Fabric (ADF) company, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide the industry's next level of enterprise visibility, threat detection and threat response.

The companies have teamed to deliver an integrated network solution to provide greater endpoint visibility and higher defense against the most sophisticated threats that continue to affect businesses with evolving techniques. The two companies will couple PFU's award-winning endpoint identification, application discovery and access control security policies with Cyphort's ADF, which provides continuous insight and analysis on web, email and lateral-spread traffic to quickly discover and prioritize advanced threats early in their life-cycle.

"PFU's network access control management capabilities add an important layer of enforcement by isolating the infected machine which is critical in stopping the spread of infection deeper into the network," said Jeremy Carlson, vice president, business development, Cyphort. "Cyphort's ADF and PFU's platform provides continuous monitoring of the network for advanced threats while isolating infected devices allowing for much quicker and more effective remediation."

Together PFU and Cyphort are creating a stronger layer of visibility and defense that has insight into all network enabled devices and all network traffic vectors at ingress, through and within the network perimeter, and will enable organizations to stop and contain threats by blocking connections for compromised devices -- before data can be exfiltrated. The new integrated solution will be easy to deploy and simple to manage.

"With cyberattacks escalating daily and IoT opening additional doors for network vulnerabilities, organizations need new ways to detect advanced threats and to stop them before data is exfiltrated. We are excited to announce this partnership with Cyphort because the integrated solution provides our customers a comprehensive new approach to discover malicious traffic behaviors and to rapidly stop lateral spread," said Miguel Llerena, director, business development, PFU.

The integrated solution will be available in Q4 2016 and will be marketed across global markets and through PFU-Fujitsu partners globally.

PFU Limited, a Fujitsu company, headquartered in Japan with operations in the U.S., is a $1.3 billion global enterprise that designs, manufactures and maintains network security solutions, computer hardware and enterprise software. PFU is a leading technology solutions provider -- empowering its clients to achieve greater success through superior quality hardware, innovative software and reliable customer service. iNetSec is the award winning Network Visibility and Access Control providing network device discovery and identification, application usage, network access policies, threat response and security in a simple, agentless and affordable solution.

Cyphort, Inc. is a network security company providing mid- and large-size enterprise customers with the innovative Adaptive Detection Fabric, a scalable software solution designed to integrate with existing security tools to discover and contain the advanced threats that bypass the first line of security defense in an organization. Based in Santa Clara, California, the company was founded in 2011 and distributes its software through direct sales and channel partners across North America and international markets. Learn more at .

