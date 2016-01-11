NanoLogix Rapid Bacteria Test Unveiled at CAOG, Wins Judges Choice Award; Technology Published in Journal of Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology

(firmenpresse) - HUBBARD, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- NanoLogix, Inc. (OTC PINK: NNLX), an innovator in the rapid detection and identification of bacteria, is excited to announce the unveiling of the N-Assay, their new technology for unparalleled rapid, accurate, and sensitive detection and identification of targeted bacteria, including specific determination of antibiotic sensitivity. The technology was presented at the annual meeting of the Central Association of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (CAOG) held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 27-29. Jonathan Faro, MD, PhD presented the N-Assay research data on the mornings of the 27th and 28th and received the Judges' Choice Gynecology Poster Award for his presentation. On October 30th, the research was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology as a peer-reviewed study.

The Journal's open-access publication may be viewed here:

The N-Assay Diagnostic has applicability for rapid bacteria detection and identification across a broad range of uses in multiple business sectors. Research to date has demonstrated the potential for very rapid detection and identification of any bacteria for which an antibody exists or where one can be developed.

NanoLogix is currently customizing the N-Assay technology for use by a leading multinational medical technology corporation and for one US Federal Agency.

NanoLogix is a biotechnology company focused on development and production of rapid diagnostics and petri plates. Its products offer accelerated detection and identification of microorganisms for diagnostics, and unrivaled shelf life and durability for petri plates. In addition to medical, National Defense, and homeland security applications, NanoLogix technology is applicable in pharmaceutical, industrial, veterinary and environmental testing.

Patents granted or licensed to NanoLogix can be used in the areas of applied microbiology, soil microbiology, microbial physiology, pharmacology, and antibiotic sensitivity.

For more information visit:

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of NanoLogix, Inc., and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

PDF Attachment Available:

Attachment Available:

NanoLogix, Inc.



Carol Surrena

330-534-0800





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3074729



PressRelease by

NanoLogix Incorporated

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 503958

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NanoLogix Incorporated

Stadt: HUBBARD, OH





Number of hits: 24



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease