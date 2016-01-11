Writer for Hire(R) Pat Kramer Attributes Neighborhood Emergency Preparedness Plan for Helping Save a Family in a House Fire

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Pat Kramer, owner of a firm in Sunland, CA, attributes a neighborhood emergency preparedness plan that she wrote with neighbors for helping save a family of ten in a fast - moving house fire. Pat, who serves on the board of the (STNC) for the City of Los Angeles, and the Neighborhood Council Alliance for Emergency Preparedness, had just completed a thorough with her neighbors on what steps to take in the event of a disaster when her neighbor's house caught on fire on September 4, 2016. Ms. Kramer credits her , for helping save the family of ten during that fast-moving fire.

"By organizing a series of meetings where different neighbors knew the basic steps to take in a , we all were better able to help the family; some of us helped during the fire, itself, while others helped provide shelter, food, clothing and other necessities to the family afterward," states Pat.

Pat was recently interviewed by with a neighbor who took video of the explosive fire, as seen on .

The fire, which started with a BBQ mishap, then ignited the propane gas tank which fueled the house fire, as well as a nearby storage shed that contained live ammo.

Says Pat, "You never know when you are going to need an Emergency Preparedness Plan, but if you have one written down and have shared it with your family and your neighbors, everyone will be better prepared for whatever may come. It will also help everyone proceed through the various steps in a calm and orderly fashion, avoiding chaos which can lead to further injuries or ham."

She adds, "Since we originally started meeting, we've had a few pot luck dinners and gotten to know each other much better. It's a nice way to get to know your neighbors and to share something that can enrich our lives."

She recommends every one put together an individual, 3-day emergency supply kit for their car, and another large cache of food and supplies for their home with enough food and watch for 3 weeks (including pets' food and water). Instructions on what is needed can be found on the City of L.A. Emergency Management Department's website: , along with dates for upcoming CERT classes.

Ms. Kramer serves on STNC's board as Region 1 (Sunland) rep and is on the Alliance for Neighborhood Preparedness and the Neighborhood Council Sustainability Alliance. She is also a member of her Neighborhood Watch and recently completed her second CERT (community emergency response team) training.

Pat Kramer, a longtime resident of Sunland -- Tujunga is a full-time business, who writes content for company's websites, ghostwrites articles for trade publications, and sets up social media profiles and blogs. For her latest post on emergency preparedness, go to: or visit: .

Image Available:



Embedded Video Available:

For more information, please contact:

Pat Kramer

(818) 353-5699

E-mail:





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3074461



PressRelease by

Writer For Hire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 503959

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Writer For Hire

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease