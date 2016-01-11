Vistara Prioritizes Data Protection with Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Audit

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , a leading SaaS platform for IT operations management, announces it has successfully completed a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. The independent audit confirms that Vistara's information security practices, policies and operations meet the SOC 2 Type 2 standards for availability, confidentiality and integrity.

SOC 2 Type 2 requires service providers to have strong internal controls for storing and retrieving data and securing IT systems. The SOC 2 Type 2 report affirms that Vistara has rigorous processes in place to protect the confidentiality of customer data.

"The SOC 2 Type 2 results prove that security is of paramount importance at Vistara. Our customers, who range from Fortune 500 enterprises to small and medium businesses, can enjoy the highest level of confidence that the information related to their IT operations lifecycle is safe and secure through our continued investment in data security," says Varma Kunaparaju, Chief Technology Officer at Vistara. "This is why the SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a priority for Vistara."

In addition to SOC 2 compliance, Vistara is making strategic investments in people, policies, tools, and infrastructure to deliver the highest levels of customer data security. Read more about how Vistara meets and exceeds demanding industry standards for SaaS data security in our blog post,

Founded in 2014, Vistara's SaaS-based IT operations management platform dramatically increases operational efficiencies by natively enabling a shared-service framework that transforms IT teams into service partners to their business units. It seamlessly delivers availability, performance, asset, capacity, configuration and automation management at scale for enterprises and MSPs with complex, hybrid environments. To learn more, visit .

