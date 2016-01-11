Statoil ASA: Ex dividend and ex rights to participate in dividend issue

From 1 November 2016, the shares in Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) at New York

Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to

participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter

2016.



From 2 November 2016, the shares in Statoil at Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange)

will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the

dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter 2016.



Record date at New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Børs is 3 November 2016.



