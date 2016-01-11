Statoil ASA: Ex dividend and ex rights to participate in dividend issue

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
From 1 November 2016, the shares in Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) at New York
Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to
participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter
2016.
From 2 November 2016, the shares in Statoil at Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange)
will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the
dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter 2016.
Record date at New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Børs is 3 November 2016.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)
Source: Statoil
http://www.statoil.com/
