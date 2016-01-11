Actiance Cited as an Information Archiving Cloud Leader by Independent Research Firm

Independent Report States Actiance Harnesses Domain Expertise to Address the Cloud Archiving Market Directly

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Actiance, , was cited as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Information Archiving Cloud Providers, Q4 2016. Actiance was among the select companies Forrester invited to participate in its Forrester Wave evaluation. In this evaluation, Actiance's top scores were for its technology strategy, compliance and eDiscovery, security capabilities, and its architecture and repository services.

Forrester noted that technology management and security professionals are increasingly comfortable with -- if not preferring cloud services to meet compliance-driven archiving needs with 61 percent of client security decision-makers indicating that they plan to implement or expand their use of SaaS for archiving. The report also emphasized that regulated industries are embracing the cloud for essential archiving use cases, and stated "Actiance harnesses domain expertise to address the cloud archiving market directly."

According to the Forrester evaluation: "Alcatraz provides a rich set of connectors to many communication channels, including email, messaging, collaboration sites, social media, and Office 365. Businesses with compliance requirements can analyze communications by mapping different user identities from various source systems, helping follow a conversation even across channels. Investments into analytics allow clients to use the archive platform for supervision and investigations, as well as to discover patterns of communication and insights into user behavior."

"Being recognized as a leader after less than two years in the market underscores, in our opinion, why enterprises rely on Actiance over legacy email archiving solutions to meet their compliance and archiving demands. We believe this recognition highlights Actiance's value to its customers and product innovation," said Kailash Ambwani, CEO, Actiance. "The Actiance platform allows businesses to utilize the communications channels that their customers and partners demand, while meeting compliance and eDiscovery needs today and into the future."

Actiance's cloud-based archive, Alcatraz, is designed from the ground up to store email and social communications in context. With ultra-fast search, high-performance ingest and exports, and robust APIs it delivers rapid eDiscovery, next-generation supervisory/surveillance workflows, and robust analytics with insights on what's being captured.

About Actiance

Actiance is the leader in communications compliance, archiving, and analytics. We provide compliance across the broadest set of communications and social channels with insights on what's being captured. Actiance customers manage over 500 million daily conversations across 70 channels and growing. Customers include the top 10 U.S., top 5 Canadian and top 8 European, and top 3 Asian banks. The Actiance advantage is customers stay ahead of compliance and uncover patterns and relationships hidden within their data. Learn more at .

