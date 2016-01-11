Ramp Debuts AltitudeCDN Altimeter, First Global Manager for Next-Generation Multicast Video

Communicators can manage live events and global multicast webcasts from a single location for first time

(firmenpresse) - BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Today Ramp announced the debut of AltitudeCDN Altimeter, the first and only global management interface for next-generation multicast provisioning. For the first time, live streaming, multicast webcasts to global audiences can be managed simply and centrally. With AltitudeCDN, organizations can deploy multicast servers across the enterprise and manage them from a single location.

Said Ramp CEO Tom Racca, "For live webcasts with hundreds or thousands of viewers, multicast is the most efficient way to broadcast high volume video traffic across enterprise networks. Altimeter reduces the complexity of managing live events and takes the pain out of multicast video. At the same time, it offers unprecedented control over video event streams in a global context."

Altimeter allows users to deploy, manage and monitor several AltitudeCDN Multicast+ instances for live-stream events over multiple channels, sources, and sites. Webcast managers can schedule their events for specific multicast channels. They can live-monitor multiple Multicast+ servers simultaneously, viewing real-time feedback and analytics.

AltitudeCDN Altimeter is compatible with any live event service or application that supports HLS or DASH video sources. Like other members of the AltitudeCDN product family, AltitudeCDN Altimeter relies on widely accepted standards and does not require a proprietary live streaming service.

AltitudeCDN Altimeter supports the complex webcasting scenarios that are typical of globally distributed networks, and can enable streaming video to dozens or even hundreds of locations worldwide. It delivers global management, configuration and provisioning for complex, large scale multicast deployments, radically simplifying the challenges of streaming CEO webcasts, training seminars or enterprise-wide broadcasts.

For the first time, enterprise video managers can selectively direct their broadcasts to specific locations or geographies around the world -- to offices in North America and Europe, for instance, but perhaps not in certain countries or offices in Asia or Africa. Altimeter offers unprecedented granularity without the need to manually configure the multicast server locally.

Ramp will hold a webinar on Wednesday, November 16th at 2pm EST / 11am PST: "", to showcase the features and functionality of the Altimeter solution with a brief overview and demonstration.

In the Ramp AltitudeCDN product suite, Ramp provides the industry's most ubiquitous set of tools for delivering and managing distribution of video and media content across global WANs. is the first enterprise caching solution that supports virtually any video source, including Azure Media Services, Brightcove, Microsoft Office Video, and Microsoft Stream. leverages -- and improves on -- multicast technology to provide secure, reliable, and smooth live HTML5 (HLS and DASH) streaming within the enterprise.

Ramp is the leading provider of next-generation video delivery solutions designed to help organizations get the most value possible from video content. The company's enterprise content delivery network, AltitudeCDN, gives organizations a powerful and easy way to communicate with large, geographically diverse audiences through high-quality, stable transmissions without the need for proprietary infrastructures and custom video players. Many Global 2000 companies, including Fortune 500 leaders, benefit from Ramp's enterprise solutions. Ramp is headquartered in Boston and can be reached at (857) 202-3500 or .





