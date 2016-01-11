FirstLight Fiber Boosts Internet Bandwidth and Network Connectivity for Shenendehowa Schools

(firmenpresse) - ALBANY, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , a leading fiber-optic bandwidth infrastructure services provider operating in New York and Northern New England, announced today that , serving 9,850 students at eight elementary schools, three middle schools and a high school, chose FirstLight over several other alternatives to connect several of its remote schools and upgrade its connectivity.

FirstLight's service provides connectivity to Shen's remote sites and FirstLight's Internet service delivers dedicated, symmetrical connectivity that can be accessed by all of the schools in the district. As a result of this project, Shenendehowa Schools increased its Internet bandwidth from 400 Mpbs to 1 Gbps, which dramatically improved network performance and positively impacted the learning environment.

"Shenendehowa Central School's mission is to work continuously in partnership with the community to ensure that all students develop and demonstrate the knowledge, skills, abilities and character needed to live useful, productive and rewarding lives. FirstLight's guaranteed uptime and services help our students to achieve," stated Kenneth McDermith, Director of Learning Technology and Communications Services at Shenendehowa Central Schools. "We chose FirstLight due to its strong network reliability and knowledgeable local crews who can quickly respond in the event of an issue. FirstLight is focused on its customers."

"FirstLight's fiber-based solution enabled greater connectivity and more bandwidth, which helped to create an optimal learning environment," stated , President and CEO of FirstLight Fiber. "We're excited about what this network upgrade will mean for Shenendehowa Central Schools students, educators, and administrators."

FirstLight provides a comprehensive portfolio of secure, scalable, E-rate eligible telecommunications solutions combined with a knowledgeable staff experienced in working with K-12 districts and libraries to support advanced voice/VoIP, multicast, video and distance learning applications for single and multi-site institutions.

headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers in New York and Northern New England with connectivity to Canada connecting nearly 2,000 locations in service with an additional 15,000 locations serviceable by our 275,000 fiber mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelengths and dark fiber as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center services, and voice services such as SIP trunks, virtual PBX, and traditional TDM solutions. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

Shenendehowa Central Schools covers approximately 86 square miles serving families from the communities of Clifton Park, Halfmoon, Ballston Lake, Round Lake, Malta and parts of Waterford, Rexford, Mechanicville and Stillwater. Approximately 9,850 students attend eight elementary schools (gr. K-5), three middle schools (gr. 6-8) and a high school (gr. 9-12). Shenendehowa is one of the largest central school in the area.

