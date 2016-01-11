       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Bitglass Appoints SVP Worldwide Field Operations Amid Growing Demand for Cloud-Access Security Broker Solutions

Former Proofpoint and Aerohive Executive Dean Hickman-Smith to Expand Bitglass Sales into New Domestic, International Markets

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , the total data protection company, today announced the addition of global enterprise sales leader Dean Hickman-Smith to the company's executive management team as senior vice president, worldwide field operations. In his new role, Hickman-Smith will expand Bitglass' sales organization into new markets, both domestically and abroad, capitalizing on the tremendous momentum Bitglass has generated over six consecutive quarters of triple-digit growth.

"We are delighted to welcome Dean to our team," said Nat Kausik, CEO of Bitglass. "Our unique agentless technology, which protects corporate data in the cloud, at access and on devices while preserving employee privacy, is experiencing global demand as companies continue to aggressively adopt cloud and mobile."

As the head of Bitglass' field operations, Hickman-Smith will expand adoption of Bitglass' cloud access security broker offering into major enterprises globally. With a strong track record of bringing startups from early stages to IPO, Hickman-Smith has been instrumental in scaling companies, including Aerohive and Proofpoint, and taking them public. Before joining Bitglass, Hickman-Smith served as senior vice president of worldwide field operations at both vArmour and Aerohive Networks; prior to that he held the role of senior vice president of worldwide sales and services at Proofpoint.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Bitglass team to help accelerate the company's growth from product leader to market leader," said Hickman-Smith. "Fortune 500 enterprise IT leaders, industry analysts, channel partners and tier-1 investors already hold Bitglass and its approach to providing real-time data protection across both cloud and mobile in high regard. I look forward to leveraging that existing momentum to bring Bitglass to the next level."

Bitglass' solution provides enterprises with end-to-end data protection from the cloud to the device. It deploys in minutes and works with any cloud app on any device. Bitglass protects data on mobile devices without the hassles of MDM and enables enterprises to enforce corporate data security policies across apps like Office 365, Salesforce, and Exchange. Bitglass, based in Silicon Valley, was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

http://www.bitglass.com



Date: 11/01/2016
