BT to Offer TrapX Security's DeceptionGrid to Its Customers

Reseller agreement to address growing demand for deception-based security solutions among FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , a global leader in advanced cyber security defense, today announced a new global agreement with BT, one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions. Under the terms of the agreement, BT will offer TrapX Security products to its existing customers in 180 countries worldwide.

As enterprises continue to struggle to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber-adversaries, BT and TrapX Security have joined forces to face the growing number of threats. This advanced threat prevention solution enables customers to rapidly and economically deploy deception decoys at scale, providing the highest-fidelity indications of advanced attackers and insider-threat activities post-breach.

DeceptionGrid automates the creation and deployment of hundreds to thousands of Traps (decoys) across internal enterprise networks. With a simple click, a security administrator can create and deploy Traps that imitate common IT assets ranging from Windows, Linux and Mac workstations/servers to specialized systems such as medical devices, automated teller machines and other IoT systems. At the same time, Tokens are deployed on internal endpoints, creating realistic pointers back to the Traps, thereby diverting attackers away from real assets. This multi-layered approach using both Traps and Tokens is designed to expose, divert and restrain sophisticated human cyber-attackers at multiple phases of their attacks.

TrapX's wide range of deception technologies and its versatility, as well as its ability to conduct granular analysis of malicious attackers on the network and its ease of deployment, were important parameters in BT's decision to add the technology to the portfolio of products and services it sells to its customers.

BT Security provides managed services to 6,500 customers worldwide, including both FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies. With a market-leading portfolio and a team of more than 2,500 highly skilled security specialists, consultants, partners and vendors, BT delivers flexible end-to-end security capabilities to private- and public-sector organizations worldwide.

"To address the exponential growth in attacks, our customers are seeking new and innovative methods for detecting perpetrators with non-invasive deployments. At the same time, they also need the ability to quickly detect cyber adversaries in their network to narrow the window of breach detection for attackers," said Oliver Newbury, chief technology officer, security, at BT. "TrapX provides those layers of security, allowing our customers to benefit from strong detection and mitigation capabilities."

"It's no longer a question of 'if' attackers can bypass an enterprise's network defenses, but a matter of 'when,'" said Kev Eley, TrapX vice president of sales for EMEA. "For that reason, it's imperative that organizations think beyond the firewall and endpoint solutions to next-generation defenses such as deception that address attacks once they've bypassed traditional defenses. DeceptionGrid significantly reduces the time to breach detection by providing detailed analysis of the threat that has circumvented security mechanisms and is moving laterally in the network in search of critical data. We are delighted to be working alongside BT in helping organizations detect and combat sophisticated zero-day threats and other advanced malware."

TrapX Security is the leader in deception technology. Our solutions rapidly detect, analyze and defend against advanced attacks, insider threats as well as malicious insiders in real time. DeceptionGrid provides automated, highly accurate insight into malware and malicious activity unseen by other types of cyber defense. We enable a proactive security posture, fundamentally changing the economics of cyber defense by shifting the cost to the attacker. The TrapX Security customer base includes Forbes Global 2000 commercial and government customers around the world in sectors that include defense, health care, finance, energy, consumer products and other key industries. Learn more at .

