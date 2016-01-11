Metals Creek Resources Samples 7.8 g/t Gold, 25 g/t Silver and 86.1% Lead in Outcrop at Clarks Brook West in Central Newfoundland

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MEK) is pleased to announce that the company has sampled 7.8 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold in outcrop at the Clarks Brook West showing on its 100% owned Clarks Brook Project in central Newfoundland.

The property was staked after a review of historic work completed on the property and initial due diligence performed on the Clarks Brook Showing.(See MEK news dated 29 July 2016) Clarks Brook West is located approximately 2 kilometers west of the Clarks Brook showing.

Sampling by Metals Creek at Clarks Brook West returned outcrop samples ranging from 33 parts per billion (ppb) to 7,851 ppb gold (Au). Another outcrop grab sample in the same area assayed 86.1 % Lead and 25g/t silver.

The Clark's Brook West Showing is comprised of chalcedony quartz veins and quartz breccia cross cutting a granitic intrusion.

The surface grab samples mentioned in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property.

Metals Creek is actively seeking a joint venture partner for this project.

Wayne Reid (PGeo) is a director of the company and is responsible for the preparation of this News Release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek has also recently made a new gold/silver discovery in the "White Gold District" on the Squid East project in the Yukon and is also engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

