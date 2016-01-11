David Brazda Joins AccountingDepartment.com; Leads Newly-Launched Dedicated Bookkeeping Services for CPAs & Outsourced CFOs

Industry Veteran to Lead Channel Development & Strategy

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- , today announced that industry veteran David Brazda has joined the team in conjunction with the launch of their dedicated bookkeeping services division that supports CPAs and outsourced CFOs.

AccountingDepartment.com is the leading provider of outsourced bookkeeping and controller services. For more than twelve years, the company focused on the direct-to-client market for outsourced bookkeeping services. Brazda's appointment, coupled with the company's formal entry into supported accounting and financial advisory services marks an important milestone in the growth trajectory of AccountingDepartment.com.

Brazda will oversee channel development and strategy as it relates to the company's newly-launched dedicated bookkeeping service division for CPAs and outsourced CFOs.

"Brazda's appointment represents our ongoing commitment to support CPAs and outsourced CFOs," said Bill Gerber, Co-founder of AccountingDepartment.com. "We've developed a clear understanding of the issues they face when relying on outside bookkeepers and internal accounting support. That understanding inspired us to formally create this division."

A recognized expert with more than twenty years of experience in the accounting industry, Brazda previously worked with Insperity and H&R Block (Block Small Business). He is widely recognized for his peerless knowledge of CPA and outsourced CFO support needs as well as a comprehensive and tactical approach to facilitating their productivity and profitability.

AccountingDepartment.com will dedicate significant resources to building infrastructure while looking to David to support channel development. CPAs and outsourced CFOs can rest-assured that their clients' daily bookkeeping is under the management of the most process-oriented and professionally trained team in the business.

AccountingDepartment.com is the largest and most experienced outsourced bookkeeping and controller services company in the country. Founded in 2004, AccountingDepartment.com serves as the entire accounting department for growing and established businesses nationwide. The 2016 Gold Stevie Award winner for Employer of the Year - Accounting and the 2014 Gold Stevie Award winner for Company of the Year - Professional Services, AccountingDepartment.com is the gold standard in outsourced accounting services.

