IDT Introduces Broadband SPST Absorptive RF Switch Featuring Constant Impedance Technology

With an Operating Range of 30 to 8000 MHz, the F2910 is a High Linearity, Low Insertion Loss Switch That Targets a Multitude of Wireless and RF Applications

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced a new broadband single-pole, single-throw (SPST) absorptive switch developed for a wide range of wireless and RF applications. With an operating frequency range of 30 to 8000 MHz, the is a high-linearity, low-insertion loss 50-ohm switch that delivers exceptional RF performance. The device is ideal for 4G/LTE-Advanced base stations, portable wireless applications, point-to-point, public safety infrastructure, and test equipment.

The F2910 features IDT's industry-first Kz constant impedance technology, which maintains near-constant impedance when switching RF ports and improves hot switching ruggedness. The device offers excellent linearity and isolation performance while providing a 50-ohm termination on the output port when in isolation mode. The F2910 uses a single supply voltage and supports 3.3 V or 1.8 V control logic for ease of design.

"The F2910 is the latest example of IDT's commitment to serving the RF community through innovative, high-performance devices," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF Division. "By featuring our unique Kz technology in a broadband SPST absorptive switch, IDT is able to offer a device that meets or exceeds the needs engineers have for wide variety of RF applications."

F2910 Feature Highlights

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , , YouTube and Google+.

© 2016 IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: .

Contacts:


IDT Press Contact:
Dean Solov
Public Relations Manager
(408) 284-2608



More information:
http://www.idt.com



Date: 11/01/2016 - 11:57
Language: English
Firma: Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Stadt: SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA


