iPass Partnership With SitWiFi to Offer Customers Wi-Fi Access at Prime Locations Throughout Mexico

iPass users to benefit from convenient, secure Wi-Fi access at airports, hotels, shopping malls and bus stations throughout Mexico

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (NASDAQ: IPAS), the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced a partnership with Mexican Wi-Fi provider, , to provide iPass users with access to Wi-Fi hotspots at 36 airports, 46 hotels, all major bus stations and a number of shopping malls throughout Mexico. Key locations include Mexico City International Airport and Cancun International Airport, as well as Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica.

SitWifi's hotspots will be integrated into the iPass global network by the end of the year, allowing iPass users to enjoy unlimited, secure Wi-Fi access while travelling in Mexico. Users can obtain automatic and unlimited access to cost-effective global Wi-Fi via their smartphone, tablet or laptops.

"Our partnership with SitWifi significantly strengthens our footprint in Mexico and further demonstrates how we are continually striving to deliver the best network coverage to customers," said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer at iPass. "Our users travelling to and across Mexico will have peace of mind that they will be able to stay connected at key locations, such as airports, hotels and bus stations, during their visit."

"We are delighted to be partnering with iPass, so its users can benefit from Wi-Fi connectivity at prime locations throughout Mexico," said John Walker COO at SitWifi. "Being part of the world's largest Wi-Fi network also enables us to raise the profile of SitWifi internationally, presenting us with additional monetization opportunities in the future."

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

Lewis Goldberg



KCSA Strategic Communications

Tel: 212.682.6300

Email:



Kewal Varia

Spark Communications

Tel: 020 7436 0420

Email:



Kirsten Chapman / Becky Herrick

LHA Investor Relations

Tel: 415-433-3777

Email:





More information:

http://www.ipass.com



PressRelease by

iPass

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 12:00

Language: English

News-ID 504021

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iPass

Stadt: REDWOOD SHORES, CA





Number of hits: 3



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease