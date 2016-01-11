iPass Partners with ER-Telecom to Extend its Wi-Fi Footprint in Russia

Partnership gives iPass users access to 4,500 new Wi-Fi hotspots

(firmenpresse) - REDWOOD SHORES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (NASDAQ: IPAS), the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced its partnership with , Russia's leading independent telecom services provider. The partnership gives iPass customers access to more than 4,500 new Wi-Fi hotspots in St. Petersburg and other major Russian cities.

ER-Telecom has 11% of the Russian broadband internet market and is growing rapidly. Its domestic Wi-Fi footprint includes hotels, restaurants, cafes and convention centers across Russia. The ER-Telecom footprint adds to the existing iPass network of more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries.

"With ER-Telecom, we have the perfect partner, as we expand our Wi-Fi footprint in Russia," said Mato Petrusic, vice president, EMEA & APAC at iPass. "Wi-Fi remains the fastest and most reliable way to be online, so we are delighted to be offering our customers secure, on-the-go connectivity while traveling in Russia."

"Bringing together MVNOs and fixed operators is the modern worldwide trend," said Andrey Chazov, marketing director at ER-Telecom Holding. "We are very happy to start our partnership with iPass, and we are sure that its customers will be glad to use the DOM.RU Wi-Fi network, while traveling in Russia."

JSC "ER-Telecom Holding" is the leading independent telecom services provider in Russia, founded in 2001. The holding owns such brands as Dom.ru, Dom.ru InterZet, Dom.ru Business and Enforta.

ER-Telecom provides Quadro Play services: broadband internet, analog and digital TV, fixed-line and mobile telephony. The following services are available to corporate customers: cloud ATS, Wi-Fi Hot Spot installation, lease of telecom channels and video surveillance.

The company works in 566 Russian towns via the company's own FTTH telecom network built from scratch and via radio-access technology. According to the company's internal estimates, it occupies 26% of broadband market and 36% of pay TV market in cities of presence. One of the TOP-2 largest internet providers and cable TV operators in Russia.

The company holds many national awards, including "Runet Award" (2014) and Big Digit (2016). According to RBC magazine's rating of 500 Biggest Companies 2015, ER-Telecom has shown the fastest profit growth rate among Russian telecom operators.

iPass (NASDAQ: IPAS) is the leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 57 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

