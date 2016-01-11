thinkstep and T1 Partners Help SFO on its Path to Becoming the Most Sustainable Airport in the World

SoFi Software enables sustainability performance management for multiple projects and provides insight into success

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- thinkstep, the industry-leading sustainability software, data and services company, is proud to announce that its flagship SoFi ts Software has been selected by the T1 Partners program management team, a joint venture of The Allen Group, LLC, EPC Consultants, Inc. and Parsons, to implement, manage and track sustainability initiatives for the $2.4 billion, multi-year, Terminal 1 redevelopment program at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). SFO is redeveloping the terminal to meet the needs of modern travelers and revolutionize the guest experience.

Terminal 1 was built in the early 1960s, renovated in the 1980s, and over time has become less able to accommodate the millions of passengers that it handles each year. When fully completed in 2022, the new terminal will elevate SFO's standard for providing a world-class, environmentally friendly, travel experience. The project is targeted, at minimum, to achieve a LEED® Gold certification.

T1 Partners are working with SFO to make it the cleanest, greenest, and most sustainable airport in the world. To make this goal a reality, there are multiple projects in various phases and hundreds of deliverables within the program. Utilizing SoFi software, project managers are able to provide access to information, monitor progress, document, and report in real-time on the quantitative and qualitative sustainability achievements to both the internal airport and public stakeholders. T1 Partners are able to collect and analyze the data within the SoFi Software tool, and then use this to prepare regular reports on sustainability outcomes for the airport.

"With SoFi we are able to collect sustainability design and construction data on multiple projects and then use this data to report on how each project in the program is performing relative to the airport's sustainability goals and objectives," said Anthony Bernheim, FAIA, LEED Fellow, and sustainability manager for The Allen Group. "Since Terminal 1 is such a far-reaching project that will last many years, it is important that T1 Partners work with a flexible platform that is easily customizable. For these reasons, T1 Partners selected SoFi and are very happy with our ongoing results."

The SoFi software platform for the enterprise simplifies and streamlines organizational sustainability and EHS to enable transparent performance management. World-class data collection and reporting technology, powerful analytics for big datasets and a modern, intuitive user experience make SoFi software the ideal choice for large and complex organizations. SoFi software seamlessly integrates with existing IT systems and covers a broad range of functions including sustainability management and reporting, EHS management, supplier engagement, energy management, and building portfolio management.

T1 Partners is a joint venture of The Allen Group, LLC, EPC Consultants, Inc. and Parsons. Each joint venture team member company brings an extensive history of providing a wide range of program, project, and construction management services at SFO and on transportation infrastructure projects nationwide.

thinkstep enables organizations worldwide to succeed sustainably. Our industry-leading software, data and services drive operational excellence, product innovation, brand value and regulatory compliance. With a global presence in 19 countries we serve more than 4,000 companies, including 40 percent of the Fortune 500, such as BASF, Hewlett-Packard, Interface, Siemens and Unilever. For more information, visit .

