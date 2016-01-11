MuleSoft Named a Leader in the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

MuleSoft Placed in the Leaders Quadrant Two Years in a Row, Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- MuleSoft, provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced that Gartner has named MuleSoft a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for the second consecutive year. MuleSoft has also been named a Leader three years running in Gartner's 2016 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide.

According to Gartner, "Full life cycle API management is the functionality organizations need in order to provide the technology platform for digital business, run successful API programs and thrive in the API economy. The API economy is a set of business models and channels -- based on secure access of functionality and the exchange of data to an ecosystem of developers and the users of the app constructs they build -- through an API, either within a company or via the internet, with business partners and customers."

To take full advantage of APIs, many modern enterprises are using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to build application networks and change the clock speed at which they can deliver on business outcomes. Anypoint Platform helps organizations create a seamless application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. With this approach, customers can adopt a new operating model by which central IT drives both the production of reusable assets and enables the consumption of those assets.

"Organizations across industries are recognizing the importance of APIs as key enablers of their digital strategies," said Mark Dao, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "MuleSoft is already recognized as a leading provider of iPaaS, enabling companies to future-proof with hybrid clouds. We believe the recognition by Gartner in full life cycle API management further validates our ongoing vision of providing a unified, hybrid integration platform to fully deliver API-led connectivity and build application networks."

Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management" by Paolo Malinverno and Mark O'Neill, October 27, 2016.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Learn more about full lifecycle API management with Anypoint Platform:

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform is a complete solution for API-led connectivity that creates a seamless application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes a unified solution for design and publishing.

MuleSoft makes it easy to connect the world's applications, and devices. With our market-leading Anypoint Platform, companies are building application networks to fundamentally change the pace of innovation. MuleSoft's API-led approach to connectivity gives companies new ways to reach their customers, employees and partners. Organizations in more than 60 countries, from emerging companies to Global 500 corporations, use MuleSoft to transform their businesses.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.

