GPS SmartSole Media Campaign Launched in the United Kingdom

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (OTC PINK: GTXO)an IoT platform in the personal location GPS wearable and wandering assistive technology business, announced Unforgettable.org has launched an advertising campaign on radio, the SAGA Magazine and social media, designed to help create awareness for those who care for their loved ones suffering from dementia. The campaign provides heart-felt stories together with information, products and services of use to dementia sufferers and their care-givers, and features the GPS SmartSoles that provide a discreet, reliable solution for those who "wander".

"We were thrilled to launch our first radio advertising campaign for Unforgettable on Smooth Radio London", said James Ashwell, Unforgettable's founder. "The voiceover artist, actress Paula Wilcox, has her own personal link to dementia which I think really comes across. You can read about this and hear the ads on our website."

Click here to read Paula's story -- or here for the radio commercial on the GPS SmartSoles -- .

James continued, "I passionately believe there is plenty of life to be lived with dementia and that innovative products and services can really help. makes it easier to access specialized support and for caregivers to discover that really have a positive impact. Combined with forums for sharing stories, reassurance, advice and articles on advances in dementia care."

"Unforgettable.org is one of the most useful and innovative services for the dementia community," said Patrick Bertagna, GTX Corp CEO. "As with many healthcare innovators, James' inspiration came from caring for his mother, and he has created a useful, easy-to-access website offering information, services and products for those in the United Kingdom suffering from dementia and other cognitive memory disorders. We are excited to see our partners in the U.K. start advertising in a meaningful way and look forward to following the success of the campaign."

In 2015, it was estimated that there were 850,000 people living with dementia in the U.K. As a result of memory, physical and communication challenges, people with dementia may experience social isolation, loneliness, disorientation and wandering. Going for a walk can sometimes be a challenge for them, which can lead to getting lost even in familiar surroundings. These distressing experiences can result in reduced activity, increased social isolation and increased caregiver stress, so any form of technology that can support people to get out and move about more safely and confidently, such as the GPS SmartSoles is a significant quality of life improvement. "We are very pleased that Unforgettable.org and our master distributor Possum, have begun advertising across the U.K. on the radio and print in order to generate more product awareness", stated Andrew Duncan GTX Corp Director of business development.

A social mission at the heart of everything we do. Unforgettable is a for-profit social enterprise with 10% of profits going to the Unforgettable Foundation, but profit is not their only driver. Unforgettable is one of the pioneering B Corp social businesses in the UK, combining entrepreneurial skill and innovation with support from socially-minded investors. Building a reputation as the world's best marketplace of products and services for dementia and memory loss, everyone, including Unforgettable's investors, are committed to enhancing the lives of their customers. "We are delighted to be the founding charitable partner in Unforgettable and fully support Unforgettable's mission to improve the quality of life of all those affected by dementia by providing the most comprehensive range of products and solutions to meet their tough daily challenges," says Jeremy Hughes, Chief Executive of the Alzheimer's Society.

Founded in Buckinghamshire in 1961, Possum is today a market leader in the provision, installation and support of many types of Electronic Assistive Technology. These include Environmental Control Systems, Telecare, Telehealth and TECS (Technology Enabled Care and Support Services). Possum develop and offer innovative and proprietary products and also source class leading new technology from third party suppliers to bring to the UK market. With an internal research and development function, manufacturing facilities, a network of highly qualified service/installation engineers and a team of expert trainers, we offer unrivaled reassurance and support to our customers. Possum has a strong established customer base in the National Health Service, Social Services and Local Authorities and also works with reseller partners to make this exciting technology more widely available.

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning , blockbuster Smartphone , and innovative . GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high value assets. Through a proprietary global enterprise IoT monitoring platform and licensing subscription business model, the Company offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity and professional services. Letting you know where or how someone or something is at the touch of a button, delivering security and peace of mind in an instant. GTX Corp also owns and operates , which develops applications for smart phones and tablets, and . The Company has a comprehensive intellectual property strategy and owns an , patents pending, registered trademarks, copyrights and URLs.

