Datum further strengthens connectivity options at the Farnborough data centre

(firmenpresse) - Farnborough  1 November 2016  Datum Datacentres today announced that two further communications and connectivity service providers have joined the ranks of connected carriers within its Farnborough facility.



Datum launched in 2012 to provide a robust co-location service for business critical IT, tailored to meet the requirements of security-conscious enterprises and service providers. Integral to the service is the ability to offer clients a broad choice of carriers in order that they can arrange appropriate levels of redundancy, flexibility and portability at the best price for their needs.



Matt MacCluney, Datums Sales Director, comments: We are delighted to welcome these new carriers into Datums Farnborough data centre, further broadening available connectivity options. SSE Enterprise Telecoms in particular has ambitious expansion plans to bring their networking solutions to the most strategically placed facilities in the UK while Datum has an impressive client list from private and public sectors for whom security and resilience are imperative. The addition of these two carriers provides even greater choice in selecting the right providers for their business model.



Managing Director, Dominic Phillips, adds: Carrier neutrality and breadth of choice are essential to Datum offering of secure resilient co-location. Farnborough is particularly well catered for by comms carriers, and the breadth of choice on offer gives Datum clients access to resilience, service and latencies of less than a millisecond to the City  perfect for DR and business critical IT.







About Datum

Datum delivers service-enhanced co-location from its highly engineered secure FRN1 data centre within the ListX Cody Technology Park in Farnborough. The connection-rich facility is carrier and cloud neutral with latency to the City of London of less than one millisecond.



Datum launched in 2012 to provide a robust co-location service for business critical IT, tailored to meet the requirements of security-conscious enterprises and service providers. Datum is trusted by an impressive and growing client list of over 35 organisations from the private and public sectors, serving vertical markets from Finance and Insurance through IT Security Services, Defence and Engineering, and including companies from the FTSE 250 and Fortune 500. www.datum.co.uk



About SSE Enterprise Telecoms

SSE Enterprise Telecoms provides class-leading connectivity and data centre services that deliver very high performance, cost efficiency and a competitive edge. The company operates a 13,700km private telecoms network and an estate of 15 data centres that span the UK. With its extensive telecoms and data centre operational expertise it offers commercial security with unrivalled in-house engineering resource.



With a passionate and conscientious team, as well as the backing of the SSE Group, it continues to invest in the future of its customers, staff, services, and infrastructure. For further information, please visit: http://www.ssetelecoms.com/ or the SSE Enterprise Telecoms blog: http://www.ssetelecoms.com/blog/

