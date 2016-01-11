TIMS Moving Company New York Offers Commercial and Residential Moving services

TIMS Moving Company is one of the most popular moving companies New York City has ever seen. They are a well-known and recognized brand name at least when it comes to local movers New York City solutions.

The following is a short list of moving services that this Local Movers New York City option provides:



- Estimates  free estimate form that is easy to complete. The answer is received shortly.

- Packing  packing of different types of belongings regardless of their size and shape

- Wrapping

- Commercial moving

- Residential moving

- Access to high-quality equipment  they have some of the best pieces of equipment specially designed for moving purposes.



TIMS Moving Company is also known for the quick service. Most people who are moving from one neighborhood in NYC to another want to get this job done fast and reduce the stress. This is something that the professional team of TIMS Moving Company knows and this is why they make a detailed plan that allows fast relocation. Of course, during this process all safety measures are taken and a strict protocol is followed.





Their loyal and potential clients can follow all the news related to one of the local moving companies New York City options with best reputation on their social media profiles and their website http://www.timsmovingcompanynewyorkcity.com/



