Lexis® Visualfiles Conveyancing Accelerators Help Firms of All Sizes Work Smarter...

Through Rapid Deployment of the UKs Leading Conveyancing Workflow System

(firmenpresse) - Visualfiles Conveyancing Accelerators provide out-of-the-box processes to drive profitability



LONDON, U.K., 01 November 2016  LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions, has launched Lexis® Visualfiles Conveyancing Accelerators to help conveyancers of all sizes get simple and rapid access to the workflow system that underpins the largest conveyancers in the UK.



The Visualfiles Accelerator enables firms to set up a conveyancing practice solution within a matter of days. The Accelerators include all the data and workflow needed to deliver an efficient conveyancing service - from quotation and instruction through to linked sale and purchase. Conveyancing practices will benefit from rapid access to all the efficiency gains that Visualfiles offers, while retaining the opportunity to customise, refine and evolve the solution as the business changes.



Visualfiles Accelerators are best practice workflows built on an Application Framework that simplifies the creation of business solutions within the Visualfiles platform. These Accelerators will support the rapid implementation of Visualfiles into any organisation and provide a strong foundation for firms to further build and customise the solution. Conveyancing is the first Accelerator to be released, and other practice areas will follow shortly.



Our new Conveyancing Accelerators are designed to enable conveyancing businesses to be operational as quickly as possible, without limiting subsequent evolution, explained Nigel Williams, Visualfiles Product Manager at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions. Due to the challenging nature of the current conveyancing market, and limited margins, time is of essence for both new and existing practices. Visualfiles helps firms to stand out from the competition and enables the most efficient delivery of high quality customer service, thereby improving profitability and increasing market share.



Today, Visualfiles is the preferred workflow and case management solution in the UK conveyancing sector. More than half of the top 20 firms (based on Land Registry data) use Visualfiles; and more than 60 per cent of conveyancing applications submitted in the first half of 2016 were processed using Visualfiles.





Lexis Visualfiles is the most widely used legal workflow and case management system in the UK, with more than 26,000 registered users in firms ranging from five to over 1,000 employees. It is a proven, flexible and powerful entity-based system that allows firms to control their business processes. The solutions unique rapid application development capabilities empower organisations to customise the system to easily and quickly accommodate new market developments and changing business requirements. New functionality is continuously being built in Visualfiles to support user experience, management reporting, rapid application development and system integration, including with LexisOne, an enterprise-grade business management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics® AX.





