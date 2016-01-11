       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Registered Political Parties' Third Quarter Financial Returns for 2016 Now Online

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- The Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Marc Mayrand, announced today that the registered parties' third quarter financial returns for 2016 are now available on the Elections Canada website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return if its candidates for the most recent general election received at that election at least 2 percent of the number of valid votes cast, or at least 5 percent of the number of valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

The are posted at .

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

