Nouveau Monde Appoints Charles-Olivier Tarte, a Former Imerys Graphite and Carbon Financial Controler, as Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Nouveau Monde Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX VENTURE: NOU)(OTC PINK: NMGRF)(FRANKFURT: NM9) ("Nouveau Monde") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Charles-Olivier Tarte as Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2016. Mr. Tarte will replace Martin Nicoletti, who remains with the company as Corporate Controller. Mr. Tarte will be based in the Company's offices in Montreal. Mr. Tarte is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Management Accountant and has more than 5 years of experience in the graphite industry. Recently, Mr. Tarte has been the Natural Graphite Financial Controller for Imerys Graphite & Carbon. As such, he has overseen the financial management of the Lac-des-Iles (QC) natural graphite mine, the Terrebonne (QC) second transformation plant & the Westlake (OH) Americas sales office. Mr. Tarte is a graduate of the University of Sherbrooke where he obtained his Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance. Mr. Tarte tasks will focus on strategic planning and the financial optimization of our operations.

Eric Desaulniers, President & CEO of Nouveau Monde, stated: "Charles-Olivier's recent operational experience in the natural graphite industry along with his personal skillset will definitely strengthen our management team and is in line with our desire to build a first-class group of individuals to develop our Matawinie graphite project."

Nouveau Monde granted 250,000 options to Charles-Olivier Tarte as part of his employment package. Each option shall entitle to subscribe for one common share of the Corporation, at a price of $0.25 per common share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. These options will vest one quarter at issuance and by period of three months until August 1st, 2017. These options were granted in accordance with the terms of the current stock option plan of the Corporation.

About Nouveau Monde

Nouveau Monde owns the Matawinie's Tony graphite deposit discovered by the company in 2015 on which a 43-101 Preliminary Economical Assessment was completed in June 2016 which demonstrated strong economics for the production of 50,000 tpy of high purity flake graphite for 25.7 years with solid a operational margin and relatively low capital expenditure (). The project is located in the Saint-Michel-des-Saints area, some 130 km north of Montreal, Quebec, Canada with direct access to all needed infrastructure, labor and green and affordable hydroelectricity. Nouveau Monde is developing its project with the highest corporate social responsibility standards and the lowest environmental footprint (targeting a net zero carbon emission operation). Eric Desaulniers, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and is responsible for Nouveau Monde's technical information presented in this news release.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction or approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated by such statements. Nouveau Monde will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Nouveau Monde.

Eric Desaulniers, MSc, Geo

President & CEO

Nouveau-Monde Mining Enterprises

