In Preparation for Winter, A. Duie Pyle Begins Protect From Freeze Service

Leading Northeast LTL carrier adds to fleet of heated/insulated trailers ahead of 2016/2017 winter season

(firmenpresse) - WEST CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- (Pyle), the premier leader in asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions in the Northeast, announces the expansion of its Protect From Freeze (PFF) service for the 2016/2017 winter season. During the year Pyle added 40 new heated and insulated trailers to its fleet, making Pyle's PFF fleet of 500 heated/insulated trailers the largest in the region. Pyle's PFF less-than-truckload service enables customers to ship water-based products with full protection from freezing temperatures.

"Supply chains experience a unique set of challenges in the Northeast including the impacts of congestion and weather," said Randy Swart, COO of A. Duie Pyle. "During the winter season our customers depend on our experience in the region and our investments in equipment, infrastructure, training and technology to ensure temperature sensitive shipments are protected from freezing."

A. Duie Pyle's comprehensive PFF service consists of heated service centers and heated/insulated trailers for line haul, pick up, and delivery operations providing 24/7 protection. These initiatives and investments are supported by temperature sensitive load planning and routing technology so PFF deliveries are prioritized. Each Pyle service center has on-site, company-owned snow removal equipment and independent emergency power sources to protect customers' shipments and assure continuous operations during severe weather events.

"Many carriers opt to implement moratoriums during cold snaps and over weekends, causing uncertainties and delays for customers," said Swart. "Pyle's Protect From Freezing service is unique. We have worked hard to make sure our service is available to all of our customers without interruption, regardless of temperature or day of the week."

For more information on A. Duie Pyle, visit .

Contact information:





Stephanie Kolp

321-236-0102 x224





More information:

http://www.aduiepyle.com



PressRelease by

A. Duie Pyle

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/01/2016 - 13:45

Language: English

News-ID 504110

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: A. Duie Pyle

Stadt: WEST CHESTER, PA





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease